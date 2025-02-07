Daily Pivots: (S1) 187.28; (P) 189.13; (R1) 190.18; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Corrective pattern from 180.00 might have completed already. Deeper fall would be seen to 100% projection of 198.94 to 189.31 from 194.73 at 185.10. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 194.73 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.