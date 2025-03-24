Daily Pivots: (S1) 192.05; (P) 192.82; (R1) 193.62; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for consolidations below 194.89. On the upside, above 194.89 will resume the rebound from 187.04 towards 198.94 resistance. On the downside, break of 190.71 will bring deeper fall back to 187.04 support. Overall, corrective pattern from 180.00 is still be extending.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.