Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2980; (P) 1.3094; (R1) 1.3215;

A temporary top is formed at 1.3206 with current retreat and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Downside of retreat should be contained above 1.2878 support to bring another rally. Break of 1.3206 will resume the rise from 1.2099 to 61.8% projection of 1.2248 to 1.3013 from 1.2878 at 1.3351.another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is not completed. Resumption is expected after corrective pattern from 1.3433 completes. Next target will be 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2099 support holds.