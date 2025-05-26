Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3673; (P) 1.3771; (R1) 1.3832; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the downside at this point. Current fall from 1.4791 is in progress for 61.8% projection of 1.4414 to 1.3749 from 1.4014 at 1.3603. On the upside, above 1.3812 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.4014 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.