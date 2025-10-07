Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3933; (P) 1.3950; (R1) 1.3961; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral again with current retreat. While another rise cannot be ruled out, strong resistance is expected from 1.4014 cluster to complete the corrective rally from 1.3538. On the downside, below 1.3895 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3725. However, sustained break of 1.4014 will carry larger bullish implications.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4017) holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 (2025 high) at 1.3069. However, sustained break of 1.4014 will argue that fall from 1.4791 has completed, and bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 1.4312.