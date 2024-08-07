Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8485; (P) 0.8529; (R1) 0.8556; More…

USD/CHF’s recovery from 0.8431 extends higher today but upside is still limited well below 0.8711 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline remains in favor. On the downside, below 0.8500 will bring retest of 0.8431 first. Break there will resume the decline from 0.9223 to retest 0.8332 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).