Wed, Aug 07, 2024 @ 18:35 GMT
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.21; (P) 144.79; (R1) 145.95; More…

USD/JPY is staying below 150.88 resistance despite current rebound. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline is expected. On the downside, below 144.04 minor support will bring retest of 141.67 first. Break there will resume the fall from 161.94 to 140.25 support next.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 149.98) argue that fall from 161.94 medium term is correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 149.83) holds. Nevertheless, firm break of 55 W EMA will suggest that the range for medium term corrective pattern is already set.

