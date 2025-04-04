Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.41; (P) 146.86; (R1) 148.53; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 158.86 is in progress for 61.8% projection of 158.86 to 146.52 from 151.20 at 143.57. On the upside, above 146.76 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But recovery should be limited below 151.20 resistance to bring another fall.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.