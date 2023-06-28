Wed, Jun 28, 2023 @ 09:10 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.52; (P) 143.84; (R1) 144.40; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays on the upside for the moment. Current rally from 127.20 should target 161.8% projection of 127.20 to 137.90 from 129.62 at 146.93. On the downside, below 142.66 minor support will turn bias neutral again and bring lengthier consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 127.20 is currently seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 high. Further rally is expected as long as 137.90 resistance turned support holds, to retest 151.93. But strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside. Break of 137.90 will indicate the the third leg has started back towards 127.20.

