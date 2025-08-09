Sat, Aug 09, 2025 @ 01:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Tariff Headwinds Meet Productivity Tailwinds

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Tariff Headwinds Meet Productivity Tailwinds

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Tariff Headwinds Meet Productivity Tailwinds

  • It was a quiet week on the economic indicator calendar, allowing analysts to continue to digest the array of data released last week that provided unambiguous signs of demand materially slowing. Solid labor productivity remains a bright spot, but slowing activity and broadening price pressures in the service sector point to mild stagflation.
  • Next week: Consumer Price Index (Tue.), Retail Sales (Fri.), Industrial Production (Fri.)

International: Mixed Data from Foreign Economies Amid Global Uncertainties

  • This week, central banks across the U.K., India and Mexico made cautious policy decisions. The Bank of England and Banxico cut rates, while the Reserve Bank of India held steady amid currency stability concerns. Switzerland saw a surprise rise in inflation, and Mexico’s core inflation remained sticky despite headline easing. And finally, down under, soft labor market data in New Zealand supports expectations for a rate cut.
  • Next week: Reserve Bank of Australia Policy Rate (Tue.), Norges Bank Policy Rate (Thu.), China Industrial Production and Retail Sales (Fri.)

Interest Rate Watch: For (Term) Premium Subscribers

  • In this week’s Interest Rate Watch section, we discuss the outlook for the neutral rate and term premiums in the context of the fair value for the 10-year Treasury yield. If we add our estimate of the overnight rate to current estimates of the 10-year term premium, we get a long-run, fair value estimate of the 10-year Treasury yield around 4%, not too far from the current spot rate.

Topic of the Week: Duty Calls

  • In a recent escalation of trade policy, the Trump administration announced updated reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on goods from over 60 countries. The overall macroeconomic effect remains uncertain, and while the updated tariffs offer some clarity and stability in the short term, significant uncertainties remain.

Full report here. 

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.