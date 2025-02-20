Thu, Feb 20, 2025 @ 05:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDNZD reversed from the resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.1100

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1.1165 (former monthly high from last November) and the resistance trendline of the wide weekly up channel from 2022.

This resistance zone was further strengthened by the upper daily and weekly Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.1165, AUDNZD can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1100.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.