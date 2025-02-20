AUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD reversed from the resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.1100

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1.1165 (former monthly high from last November) and the resistance trendline of the wide weekly up channel from 2022.

This resistance zone was further strengthened by the upper daily and weekly Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.1165, AUDNZD can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1100.