AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY broke support level 94.35

Likely to fall support level 93.45

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the support level 94.35 (the low of the previous minor impulse wave i from the start of February).

The breakout of the support level 94.35 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave iii, which belongs to the longer-term impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the predominantly bullish yen sentiment seen today, AUDJPY currency pair be expected to fall to the next support level 93.45, the former monthly low from September.