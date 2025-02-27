AUDJPY Wave Analysis

Thu, Feb 27, 2025 @ 04:06 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDJPY broke support level 94.35
  • Likely to fall support level 93.45

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the support level 94.35 (the low of the previous minor impulse wave i from the start of February).

The breakout of the support level 94.35 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave iii, which belongs to the longer-term impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the predominantly bullish yen sentiment seen today, AUDJPY currency pair be expected to fall to the next support level 93.45, the former monthly low from September.

