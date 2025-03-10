AUD/USD and NZD/USD Could Continue Higher

AUD/USD is correcting gains from the 0.6365 zone. NZD/USD is showing positive signs and might attempt a fresh increase above 0.5720.

Important Takeaways for AUD USD and NZD USD Analysis Today

The Aussie Dollar started a downside correction from 0.6365 against the US Dollar.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at 0.6300 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen.

NZD/USD is holding gains above the 0.5695 support zone.

There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support at 0.5720 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 0.6185 support. The Aussie Dollar was able to clear the 0.62550 resistance to move into a positive zone against the US Dollar.

There was a close above the 0.6275 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, the pair tested the 0.6365 zone. A high was formed near 0.6363 and the pair is now correcting gains.

There was a move below the 0.6320 level. The pair declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.6186 swing low to the 0.6363 high. On the downside, initial support is near a key bullish trend line at 0.6300.

The next major support is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.6186 swing low to the 0.6363 high at 0.6274.

If there is a downside break below the 0.6270 support, the pair could extend its decline toward the 0.6255 level. Any more losses might signal a move toward 0.6185.

On the upside, the AUD/USD chart indicates that the pair is now facing resistance near 0.6320. The first major resistance might be 0.6365. An upside break above the 0.6365 resistance might send the pair further higher.

The next major resistance is near the 0.6420 level. Any more gains could clear the path for a move toward the 0.6450 resistance zone.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of NZD/USD on FXOpen, the pair started a steady increase from the 0.5585 zone. The New Zealand Dollar broke the 0.5635 resistance to start the recent increase against the US Dollar.

The pair settled above 0.5695 and the 50-hour simple moving average. It tested the 0.5760 zone and is currently correcting gains. The pair corrected lower below the 0.5720 level. The pair also traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the 0.5595 swing low to the 0.5759 high.

Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support at 0.5720. The NZD/USD chart suggests that the RSI is now below 50. On the downside, there is major support forming near 0.5695.

The next major support is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the 0.5595 swing low to the 0.5759 high at 0.5660.

If there is a downside break below the 0.5660 support, the pair might slide toward the 0.5635 support. Any more losses could lead NZD/USD in a bearish zone to 05585.

On the upside, the pair might struggle near 0.5720. The next major resistance is near the 0.5760 level. A clear move above the 0.5760 level might even push the pair toward the 0.5800 level. Any more gains might clear the path for a move toward the 0.5840 resistance zone in the coming days.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.