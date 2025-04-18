Fri, Apr 18, 2025 @ 04:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold: Epic Rally

Gold: Epic Rally

FxPro
By FxPro

Gold delved deeper into the territory of all-time highs during the week, reaching a local top above $3350 per troy ounce on the spot market, representing a more than 4% gain from the start of the week. The price later retreated to the $3300 area.

Gold has been on the offensive since touching the 50-day moving average early last week. We view the latest rally as the completion of the correction from the late December spike. The upside potential, in our opinion, allows us to expect quotes above $3500.

The price is currently above its 200-week moving average by 60%. By comparison, in 2020, with a gap of just over 50%, the price stalled, then corrected, and went sideways for two years. The last time a higher gap-up was recorded was in 2011 at around 70%, which was accompanied by a prolonged bear market. In the current situation, the 70% breakaway can be achieved when the $3540 level is reached.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.