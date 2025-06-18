UK CPI slows to 3.3% in May, but goods prices surges to highest since late 2023

UK headline CPI eased from 3.5% yoy to yoy in May, slightly above expectations of 3.3% yoy. Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) also slowed from 3.8% to 3.5%, in line with forecasts.

While the overall trend points to gradual disinflation, markets might pay more attention to the reacceleration in goods prices, which rose to 2.0% yoy, the highest rate since November 2023.

Services inflation, however, showed a more meaningful decline, falling from 5.4% yoy to 4.7% yoy, suggesting underlying pressures are softening.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 0.2% mom, matching expectations.

