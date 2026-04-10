Fri, Apr 10, 2026 05:24 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsNZ BNZ Manufacturing Falls to 53.2, Slower Expansion as War Concerns Weigh...

    NZ BNZ Manufacturing Falls to 53.2, Slower Expansion as War Concerns Weigh on Sentiment

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index eased from 54.8 to 53.2 in March, signaling that manufacturing activity remains in expansion but at a slower pace. The details showed some loss of momentum, with production falling from 56.3 to 53.8 and new orders easing from 57.2 to 55.8, while deliveries slipped to the neutral 50.0 level.

    Despite the softer activity indicators, employment improved from 50.3 to 51.4, suggesting firms are still hiring cautiously. However, the jump in finished stocks from 51.3 to 54.0 points to a potential buildup of inventory, which could reflect weaker demand conditions toward the end of the quarter.

    Sentiment has clearly deteriorated. BusinessNZ’s Catherine Beard noted that negative commentary surged to 62.0% from 44.5%, with the war in Iran cited as a key concern. BNZ’s Doug Steel added that growth was “reasonable” in the first quarter but warned that headwinds intensified by quarter-end.

    Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.