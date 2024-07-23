Tue, Jul 23, 2024 @ 09:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD Daily Report

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6615; (P) 0.6658; (R1) 0.6686; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD as fall from 0.6798 continues to accelerate lower. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.6361 to 0.6798 at 0.6631 will raise the chance of near term bearish reversal. Next target will be 61.8% retracement at 0.6528. On the upside, above 0.6679 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, which is still extending. Break of 0.66870 resistance will extend the rising leg from 0.6269 towards 0.7156 (2023 high). However, break firm break of 0.6619 support will argue that another falling leg has started back towards lower side of the range between 0.6169/6361.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.