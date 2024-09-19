Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.36; (P) 157.87; (R1) 158.69; More….

EUR/JPY’s break of 158.71 minor resistance suggests that fall form 163.89 has completed at 155.14 already. Rebound from there is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 154.40. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 163.89, and possibly further to 61.8% retracement of 175.41 to 154.40 at 167.38.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.