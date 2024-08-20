Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.58; (P) 190.11; (R1) 191.97; More…

GBP/JPY is staying in range of 187.84/191.99 and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, above 191.99 will target 61.8% retracement of 208.09 to 180.00 at 197.35, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 208.09. On the downside, however, firm break of 187.84 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 180.00 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Current development suggests that the first leg has completed and the range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09.