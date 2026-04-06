Mon, Apr 06, 2026 12:52 GMT
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    USD/CAD Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3910; (P) 1.3936; (R1) 1.3971; More

    USD/CAD is staying in established range below 1.3965 and intraday bias stays neutral. Consolidations could extend, but in case of another fall, downside should be contained above 1.3751 resistance turned support. On the upside, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3480 at 1.3981 will argue that it’s already reversing the whole down trend from 1.4791, and target 61.8% retracement at 1.4290. However, firm break of 1.3751 should indicate rejection by 1.3981, and keep the fall from 1.4791 intact. Bias will be back on the downside for retesting 1.3480 low.

    In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen, as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. However, decisive break of 1.3927 resistance will argue that the correction has completed with three waves down to 1.3480 already. Further break of 1.4139 will confirm and bring retest of 1.4791 high.

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