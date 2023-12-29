Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.50; (P) 141.16; (R1) 142.08; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 151.89 would target 136.63 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 142.84 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral gain. But recovery should be limited below 144.94 resistance to bring another decline.

In the bigger picture, fall from 151.89 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 136.63, sustained break there will pave the way to 127.20 support (2022 low). This will now remain the favored as long as 146.58 resistance holds.