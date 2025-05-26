Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.93; (P) 143.07; (R1) 143.72; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside as fall from 148.64 is in progress for retesting 139.87. On the upside, above 144.31 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.