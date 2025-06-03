Euro Slips on Softer CPI, But Trading Largely Listless

The currency markets remain largely listless today, with all major pairs and crosses still trapped within last week’s ranges. Euro edged slightly lower following the release of Eurozone CPI data, which showed inflation falling below the ECB’s 2% target for the first time since September last year. The core measure also softened notably, reinforcing the view that disinflationary pressures—particularly within services—are well entrenched. With inflation now comfortably back within target, markets have little doubt that ECB will proceed with a 25bps rate cut this Thursday.

Uncertainty over tariffs continues to hover as a key wildcard. With little clarity on whether the US will escalate its trade actions further, markets are reluctant to commit. A July pause from ECB remains the base case, but further action could hinge on whether tariffs ultimately push inflation up through cost channels—or suppress demand and contribute to disinflation. This dilemma is front and center as policymakers navigate crosscurrents in growth and prices.

Adding to the cautious mood, the OECD revised its global growth forecasts downward. It now sees world GDP expanding just 2.9% in both 2025 and 2026, citing increased trade barriers and lingering policy uncertainty as key drags. OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann warned that a further 10 percentage point hike in US bilateral tariffs could shave 0.3% off global output over two years, while likely adding to inflation in affected countries.

Technically, AUD/JPY continues to press 38.2% retracement of 86.03 to 95.63 at 91.96. Firm break of this fibonacci level will extend the correction from 95.63 to 100% projection of 95.63 to 91.64 from 93.85 at 89.86. Nevertheless, strong bounce from current level, followed by break of 93.85 resistance, will argue that rise from 86.03 is ready to resume through 95.63.

In Europe, at the time of writing, FTSE is up 0.17%. DAX is up 0.16%. CAC is down -0.15%. UK 10-year yield is down -0.038 at 4.632. Germany 10-year yield is down -0.019 at 2.51. Earlier in Asia, Nikkei fell -0.06%. Hong Kong HSI rose 1.53%. China Shanghai SSE rose 0.43%. Singapore Strait times rose 0.10%. Japan 10-year JGB yield fell -0.27 to 1.482.

BoE’s Bailey: Rate path still downward, but clouded by unpredictability

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told the Treasury Committee today that while the direction for interest rates remains downward, the outlook has become increasingly uncertain.

Declining to pre-commit to a vote at the upcoming June meeting, Bailey said, “the path remains downwards, but how far and how quickly is now shrouded in a lot more uncertainty.”

He emphasized the role of external forces, noting that the Bank has revised its language to reflect the “unpredictable” nature of the current global environment.

His comments were echoed by fellow policymakers Catherine Mann and Sarah Breeden, who both acknowledged that rates are likely headed lower but stressed the difficulty in forecasting the exact pace or scale of future cuts.

Mann warned against assuming a fixed glide path, while Breeden said “there is uncertainty about how far, how fast.”

Eurozone CPI falls to 1.9%, below ECB target for first time since Sep 2024

Eurozone inflation dipped back below the ECB’s 2% target for the first time since September 2024. Headline CPI fell from 2.2% yoy to 1.9% yoy in May, undershooting expectations of 2.0%. Core CPI (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also eased more than forecast to 2.3% from 2.7%.

The disinflation was led by a sharp slowdown in services inflation, which dropped from 4.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy. Non-energy industrial goods remained unchanged at 0.6% yoy. Energy prices continued to contract at -3.6% yoy, reinforcing the broader downward pressure. Despite a slight uptick in food and alcohol inflation to 3.3% yoy, the overall picture confirms easing price momentum across key sectors.

Swiss CPI falls to -0.1% yoy, first negative since 2021

Swiss consumer inflation turned negative in May for the first time since March 2021, with headline CPI falling -0.1% yoy, down from 0.0% in April yoy. Core inflation, which strips out volatile components such as fresh food and energy, slipped to 0.5% yoy from 0.6% yoy previously.

On a monthly basis, both headline and core CPI rose 0.1%, in line with expectations.

The breakdown reveals that domestic product prices grew just 0.2% mom and decelerated to from 0.8% yoy to 0.6% yoy. Imported goods prices were flat on the month and fell -2.4% yoy, ticked up from -2.5% yoy.

BoJ’s Ueda: Ready to hike if wage growth recovers from tariff drag

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament today that recently imposed U.S. tariffs could weigh on Japanese corporate sentiment, potentially impacting winter bonus payments and next year’s wage negotiations.

He acknowledged that wage growth may “slow somewhat” in the near term due to these external pressures. However, Ueda expressed confidence that wage momentum would eventually “re-accelerate”, helping to sustain a moderate growth in household consumption.

Looking ahead, Ueda reiterated the BoJ’s readiness to adjust its ultra-loose policy if the economy evolves in line with its projections. “If we’re convinced our forecast will materialize, we will adjust the degree of monetary support by raising interest rates,” he said.

However, he cautioned that uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook remains “extremely high.”

RBA’s Hunter: AUD’s recent resilience linked to global shift away from USD exposure

RBA Chief Economist Sarah Hunter addressed the unusual behavior of the Australian Dollar in recent months in a speech today. She highlighted that while initial moves were consistent with past risk-off episodes, the currency’s subsequent rebound against the US Dollar stood out as “more unusual”.

On a “trade-weighted” basis, AUD has remained broadly stable, even though it has appreciated against the greenback and the Chinese renminbi, while weakening against most other major currencies.

This divergence, Hunter explained, stems from “offsetting factors”. Global growth concerns have pressured the AUD against safe-haven and cyclical peers, while simultaneous outflows from US assets have weakened the US Dollar.

Hunter cautioned that it’s too soon to tell whether this trend will persist, but acknowledged that recent market behavior reflects shifting investor sentiment, particularly toward capital reallocation away from US assets. As a result, Australian Dollar’s relative resilience against USD may be underpinned by portfolio rebalancing and perceived relative economic stability.

Hunter noted that the trade-weighted index has reverted to “pre-shock values”, suggesting minimal net change in the foreign-currency value of Australian exports. However, the “relative move of capital” into Australia, at a time when the US is facing policy and tariff-related volatility, could offer some support to “domestic investment activity”, providing a cushion to the broader economy amid global uncertainties.

RBA Minutes: 25bps cut chosen for caution and predictability after debating hold and 50bps options

RBA’s May 20 meeting minutes revealed that policymakers weighed three policy options—holding rates, a 25bps cut, or a larger 50bps reduction—before ultimately opting for a modest 25bps cut to 3.85%.

The case for easing hinged on three key factors: sustained progress in bringing inflation back toward target without upside surprises, weakening global conditions and household consumption, and the view that a cut would be the “path of least regret” given the risk distribution.

While members discussed a 50bps reduction after deciding to ease, they found the case for a larger move unconvincing. Australian data at the time showed little evidence that trade-related global uncertainty was materially harming domestic activity. Furthermore, some scenarios might even result in upward pressure on inflation, prompting caution. The Board also assessed that it was “not yet time to move monetary policy to an expansionary stance”.

Ultimately, the Board judged that to move “cautiously and predictably” was more appropriate.

Caixin PMI manufacturing drops to 48.3, as China faces marked weakening at start of Q2

China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank in May, with Caixin PMI falling to 48.3 from 50.4, well below market expectations of 50.6. This marked the first contraction in eight months and the lowest reading since September 2022.

According to Caixin Insight’s Wang Zhe, both supply and demand weakened, with a particularly notable drag from overseas demand. Employment continued to contract, pricing pressures remained subdued, and logistics saw moderate delays. Although business optimism saw a marginal recovery, the broader picture points to intensifying headwinds.

The report highlights the fragile start to Q2, with Wang pointing to a “marked weakening” in key economic indicators and a “significantly intensified” level of downward pressure.

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1377; (P) 1.1413; (R1) 1.1480; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with current retreat. Rebound from 1.1064 could extend higher, but strong resistance should be seen from 1.1572 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, break of 1.1209 support will indicate that the corrective pattern from 1.1572 has started the third leg, and target 1.1064 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.



