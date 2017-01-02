|
Fundamental Analysis Reports
Weekly Economic and Financial Commentary
Feb 04 04:29 GMT, by
FOMC members see a strengthening U.S. economy that warrants a gradual return to normal monetary policy. The trick now is timing interest rate moves without derailing said strength. After checking the...
The Weekly Bottom Line
Feb 04 04:09 GMT, by
Political events and communiqués from the new administration, whether formal or informal, continued to dominate the headlines this week - taking some of the attention away from the upbeat economic da...
NFP Recap: Low Wage Growth Offsets Stellar Jobs Beat
Feb 04 03:56 GMT, by
The most closely-watched aspect of the US jobs report came out much better than expected on Friday, showing that the US economy added a stellar 227,000 jobs in January, significantly more than the 17...
Week Ahead US Wages Dampen Strong NFP Impact
Feb 04 03:48 GMT, by
The U.S. dollar had another difficult week as it depreciated against most major pairs. Central banks remained on the sidelines as the Bank of Japan (BOJ), U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England (Bo...
Lots of Jobs in January, But Little Pay
Feb 03 14:53 GMT, by
This report looks like a blockbuster one on many fronts. Last year's job gains were revised up, with the economy adding the most jobs in four months during January. Moreover, the breadth of hiring st...
Feb 03 14:51 GMT, by
The overall increase reflected an impressive 45K jump in goods-producing employment following the 15K increase in December. This largely reflected construction employment soaring 36K after a 2K gain ...
Technical Analysis Reports
AUD/NZD: Key FX Pair for Next Week
Feb 04 04:00 GMT, by
Next week is all about the Australian and New Zealand dollars. We will hopefully find out which of the two currencies is stronger relative to the other one as central banks of both nations have their...
Gold Eases as Dollar, Stocks Bounce ahead of NFP
Feb 03 12:44 GMT, by
The first non-farm payrolls report of the year will be released later at 13:30 GMT. It is probably not going to be the most important one for the year. That is because Donald Trump's promise of creat...
Forex Technical Analysis
Feb 03 10:48 GMT, by
GBP/USD A reversal has been confirmed at 1.2705 and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2415. Key intraday resistance lies at 1.2610.
EUR/USD Below Resistance On Friday
Feb 03 10:30 GMT, by
Due to falling below the weekly R1 at 1.0761 against the US Dollar, the common European currency began Friday's trading session just below that level. The currency exchange rate remained unchanged du...
GBP/USD Flat Ahead Of NFP Data
Feb 03 10:28 GMT, by
Thursday ended with the Cable falling significantly below the anticipated 1.26 level. The immediate support, namely the weekly PP at 1.2532, was crossed yesterday, which is now acting as the nearest ...
Feb 03 10:26 GMT, by
There were no surprises in the USD/JPY pair's performance yesterday, as the 112.60 psychological support remained intact in spite of the Yen taking the upper hand. From the technical perspective the ...
Long Term Forecasts
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
