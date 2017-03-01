|
As the world continues to watch US President-Elect Donald Trump prepare for his January 20th inauguration, key financial markets have already made their views on Trump exceptionally clear. Strong bul...
Canadian Dollar Higher After Excellent Canadian Job Numbers
Jan 09 14:33 GMT, by
The Canadian dollar has edged higher in the Monday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3260. On the release front, the BoC will release its Business Outlook Survey, which is released every qu...
Markets Prepare for an Explosive Week
Jan 09 12:53 GMT, by
Global stocks turned mixed during trading on Monday as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of another fast and furious event filled trading week. Asian shares surrendered early gains amid ris...
Sterling Battered on PM May's Comments
Jan 09 12:50 GMT, by
Last Friday's U.S. December employment increased less than expected (+156k vs. +176k), but the markets interpretation in a rebound in wages (+0.4% m/m) suggests a sustained labor market momentum that...
May Delivers Another Brexit Blow to Sterling
Jan 09 12:49 GMT, by
A lively start to the year looks likely to continue into week two, with the pound coming under particular pressure this morning as the prospect of a harder Brexit continues to sink in. While inves...
Yen Subdued in Light Holiday Trade
Jan 09 12:48 GMT, by
USD/JPY is showing limited movement on Monday, as the pair trades at the 117 line. On the release front, there are no Japanese releases, as markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. There are no maj...
Technical Analysis Reports
GBP/USD Slumps on Hard Brexit Fears
Jan 09 14:36 GMT, by
The pound has started the new week how it ended the last one: weak. The latest slide has been in response to comments from UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the weekend, when she said Britain's exit n...
USD/CAD Leaned Inverted Head And Shoulders For Bullish Continuation
Jan 09 11:05 GMT, by
Despite the excellent data for CAD currency, the USD economy also showed good numbers on Friday. While unemployment is still at 4.7% and wages are going up, we might assume that the economy is very s...
Forex Technical Analysis
Jan 09 11:00 GMT, by
GBP/USD The break through 1.2360 shows, that the consolidation pattern above 1.2200 is over and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2080 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2200, foll...
EUR/USD Flat Below 1.0550
Jan 09 10:32 GMT, by
The common European currency traded almost flat on Monday morning against the US Dollar, as the currency exchange rate fluctuated below the 1.0550 mark. Previously, on Friday the currency pair met wi...
GBP/USD Remains On The Back Foot
Jan 09 10:31 GMT, by
Brexit issues continued to weigh on the British currency on Friday, with even weak US fundamental data being insufficient to help the Cable erase its intraday losses. As a result, the GBP/USD pair dr...
USD/JPY Holds Steady Above 117.00
Jan 09 10:30 GMT, by
The Greenback almost completely managed to erase its previous losses on Friday, successfully climbing over the 117.00 yen mark. The post-NFP rally is likely to persist today, allowing the pair to ret...
Long Term Forecasts
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
