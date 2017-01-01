Fundamental Analysis Reports

Weekly Economic and Financial Commentary

Wells Fargo Securities

In a speech this week, Janet Yellen noted that the Fed is close to meeting its dual mandate, declaring the economy is near full employment and inflation is moving toward the 2 percent target. Economi...

The Weekly Bottom Line

TD Bank Financial Group

All eyes were on Washington D.C. Friday, as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. While it remains to be seen precisely what policies his administration will implement...

President Trump's Inaugural Focus on "America First" Gives Markets Pause

Forex.com

It's official - President-elect Trump is now President Trump after Friday's inaugural swearing-in ceremony. The event was jam-packed with the usual inauguration fanfare, but what the markets were ner...

Weekly Focus: Looking for Solid Indicators to Kick off 2017

Danske Bank

Trump inauguration, May's Brexit speech and China's presence at Davos may well mark the end of the world as we know it. Markets taking a relatively relaxed view on risk with the VIX index trading ...

Week Ahead Trump Speech Fails to Reignite Dollar Rally

MarketPulse

The dollar is mixed against majors after the inauguration of President Trump. The markets did not get enough information on Friday to support the dollar as the tangible pro-growth agenda items were m...