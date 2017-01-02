Fundamental Analysis Reports

Lots of Jobs in January, But Little Pay

TD Bank Financial Group

This report looks like a blockbuster one on many fronts. Last year's job gains were revised up, with the economy adding the most jobs in four months during January. Moreover, the breadth of hiring st...

U.S. January Payroll Employment Rises a Solid 227K

RBC Financial Group

The overall increase reflected an impressive 45K jump in goods-producing employment following the 15K increase in December. This largely reflected construction employment soaring 36K after a 2K gain ...

Super NFP Fails to Convince Traders, But Sterling Slump Continues

ForexTime

Traders are undecided whether to throw the USD a lifeline following the news that the United States added a stunning 227,000 jobs to its economy during the first month of 2017. While the number o...

Canadian Dollar in Holding Pattern Ahead of US Payrolls Report

MarketPulse

USD/CAD has edged higher in the Friday session. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3150. On the release front, there are no Canadian releases on the calendar. In the US, the focus is on employment n...

Weekly Focus: Heading for a Trade War?

Danske Bank

Data continues to look robust globally and most markets moved sideways. The USD continues to weaken, as Trump's team blames Germany, Japan and China for currency manipulation. Uncertainty remai...