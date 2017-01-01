ActionForex.com
Jan 30 00:03 GMT

Weekly Review and Outlook: Risk Appetite Dominated the Week, Sterling Shone While Yen Pressured
Jan 28 10:25 GMT, by ActionForex.com
The financial markets traded with solid risk appetite last week and the three major US equity indices surged to new record highs in US president Donald Trump's first week in White House. Markets took Trump's signing of some executive orders, include trade and immigration, as sign that he will deliver his election promise and push an expansive fisc...
Technical Outlook

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook
EUR/USD edged higher to 1.0774 last week but lost momentum since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Price a... - Jan 28 08:27 GMT
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook
USD/JPY edged lower to 112.51 last week but recovered. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Price actions from 1... - Jan 28 08:23 GMT
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook
GBP/USD rose further to as high as 1.2673 last week but lost momentum since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week ... - Jan 28 08:19 GMT
USD/CHF Weekly Outlook
USD/CHF dropped to as low as 0.9958 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. n... - Jan 28 08:15 GMT

Special Reports

FX 2017: CNY – Pressures From USD Strength, Capital Outflows And Growth Slowdown NOT Relieved
Jan 25 02:39 GMT
Chinese GDP expanded +6.7% in 2016, grabbing the mid-point of government's targ...
BOC Sent Dovish Message On Concerns Over Trump's Protectionist Policy
Jan 19 08:52 GMT
As expected, BOC left its overnight rate unchanged at 0.5% in January. Yet, it ...
FX 2017: - CHF: SNB To Tolerate Modest EURCHF Drop
Jan 18 07:21 GMT
We expect EURCHF to weaken modestly from current level. Elevated political unce...
Markets Snapshot

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside
As the greenback has rebounded again after holding above indicated support at 0.9966, suggesting recent decline is not ready to r... - Jan 26 15:12 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2650
Although cable edged higher to 1.2674, the subsequent retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and test of t... - Jan 26 15:07 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside
Failure to extend early rebound and current retreat dampened our bullishness and suggesting top has possibly been formed at 1.077... - Jan 26 15:03 GMT
Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Buy at 113.80
Current cross-inspired rebound suggests low is possibly formed at 112.53 and consolidation with mild upside bias remains for furt... - Jan 26 14:59 GMT
Canadlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly Analysis

EUR/GBP Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
The single currency has remained under pressure after dropping quite sharp... - Jan 26 09:12 GMT
EUR/CHF Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Euro's recent sideways trading is likely to continue and as long as suppor... - Jan 26 08:41 GMT
AUD/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although aussie did stage the anticipated rebound late last week (our long... - Jan 25 08:49 GMT
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas

Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Sell at 0.8600
As the single currency has remained under pressure after this week's selloff, adding credence to our view that the fall from 0.88... - Jan 26 14:03 GMT
Trade Idea: USD/CAD - Sell at 1.3175
The selloff after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.3388 suggests early rebound from 1.3019 has ended and a retest of this le... - Jan 26 13:57 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/JPY - Buy at 122.20
The single currency continued finding buying interest above support at 121.62 and has staged a rebound, suggesting consolidation ... - Jan 26 09:58 GMT
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Hold short entered at 0.7570
Aussie's retreat after marginal rise to 0.7609 has retained our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and mild d... - Jan 26 09:44 GMT
Elliott Wave Weekly Analysis

EUR/GBP Elliott Wave Analysis
The single currency has remained under pressure after retreating shar... - Jan 26 10:38 GMT
USD/CAD Elliott Wave Analysis
Although the greenback staged a stronger-than-expected rebound to 1.3... - Jan 26 10:32 GMT
EUR/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis
The single currency has remained confined within near term establishe... - Jan 25 09:50 GMT
Fundamental Analysis Reports

Weekly Economic and Financial Commentary
Jan 28 03:39 GMT, by Wells Fargo Securities
Real GDP growth in the United States slowed to end the year, registering a 1.9 percent annualized growth rate in Q4. International trade weighed heavily on economic growth in Q4, largely as a result ...
The Weekly Bottom Line
Jan 28 03:18 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
Economic data did little to set the tone for markets this week. Instead, market participants globally paid close attention the new President's executive orders and Twitter messages in an attempt to d...
Dollar Stumbles After Soft GDP and Trump Negotiation Skills
Jan 28 03:04 GMT, by MarketPulse
The dollar is weaker after the Trump administration remained more focused on anti-trade policies than the fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending that lifted inflation expectations in the U.S. Th...
Weekly Focus: Central Bank Meetings and January US Jobs Report Set to Attract Attention
Jan 27 14:58 GMT, by Danske Bank
Markets are struggling to grasp the policy uncertainties given the binary possible outcomes. However, the global economy is heading higher and the reflation theme remains intact. US yields shou...
Headline Disappointment Masks Solid Details for Q4 GDP
Jan 27 14:55 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
While the fourth quarter growth headline came in short of expectations, much of the weakness stemmed from a larger-than-expected rebound in imports. The details on domestic demand were much stronger....
U.S. GDP Up 1.9% in Q4
Jan 27 14:53 GMT, by RBC Financial Group
Net trade subtracted an outsized 1.7 percentage points from Q4 GDP growth, although in part reflecting a reversal of a transitory jump in Q3 food exports. Overall exports declined by 4.3% in Q4 after...
Technical Analysis Reports

EUR/USD: Big Picture Still the Same
Jan 28 03:06 GMT, by Forex.com
Believe it or not, January is about to come to an end. Back in December, the ECB extended the duration of its QE stimulus package while the Fed raised interest rates. The divergence between monetary ...
EUR/USD Reaches 1.0666 Mark
Jan 27 10:48 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
As it was forecasted, the common European currency dropped to the weekly PP, which is located at 1.0666, against the US Dollar. In addition, during the move the pair touched the 1.0658 mark. The curr...
GBP/USD To Slide Down Again
Jan 27 10:47 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
In spite of a strong UK GDP reading, the GBP/USD currency pair was unable to pierce the immediate resistance cluster, resulting in a small bearish correction, with a slip below 1.26 again. The same c...
USD/JPY Attempts To Reclaim 115.00
Jan 27 10:45 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
A strong rally on Thursday caused the USD/JPY pair to breach the four-week down-trend, with even the second resistance area failing to limit the gains. The Buck is poised for another bullish developm...
Gold Pause Above 1,180
Jan 27 10:43 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The yellow metal continues its way lower, as it entered its fourth consecutive session of decline on Friday. However, the bullion has stopped in the middle of a strong support cluster, which is made ...
S&P500 Nicely Turning Up Out Of A Triangle Correction
Jan 27 09:57 GMT, by Elliott Wave Financial Service
S&P500 broke to a new all-time highs which has been expected to happen this week based on substructures of an Elliott Wave triangle. We have seen a nice push above 2272 wave D) swing high that co...
Long Term Forecasts

DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by MarketPulse
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by MarketPulse
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by MarketPulse
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by MarketPulse
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by MarketPulse
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
