|Jan 26 11:44 GMT
Fundamental Analysis Reports
EUR/USD – Euro Dips Despite Strong German Consumer Confidence, US Jobless Claims Ahead
Jan 26 11:15 GMT, by
EUR/USD has posted losses in the Thursday session. Currently, the pair is trading just above the 1.07 level. On the release front, German GfK Consumer Climate improved to 10.2 points, above the forec...
Mexican Peso Fights Back And British Pound Continues To Rally
Jan 26 11:14 GMT, by
Equity markets throughout Asia and Europe have once again followed the positive momentum from the United States, where the Dow Jones Index finally broke the magic 20,000 number with the general conse...
European Market Update: UK GDP Beat Expectations But Matches A 4 -Year Low
Jan 26 11:06 GMT, by
Dealers noting that the USD has yet to take advantage of the renewed reflation trade over the past few sessions. Analyst believe the current divergence of USD from US bond yields should not stay for ...
Swiss Exports Hit All-Time High, Japan's Yields On The Rise
Jan 26 10:35 GMT, by
The Federal Customs Administration has released its preliminary annual report on Swiss exports. The document shows that in 2016, Swiss exports expanded 3.8% in nominal terms (-0.8% in real terms) to ...
GDP Beats Forecasts But Highlights Disturbing Truths About UK Economy
Jan 26 10:30 GMT, by
UK GDP was stronger than expected in the final three months of 2016, rising by a quarterly 0.6%, vs. the 0.5% expected. The annual rate of growth was confirmed at 2.2%, which is likely to make the UK...
German Ifo Business Climate Index Posts Surprise Fall In January
Jan 26 09:18 GMT, by
German business sentiment fell unexpectedly this month as companies downgraded their outlooks, a private survey revealed on Thursday. The Munich-based Ifo Institute reported its Business Climate Inde...
Technical Analysis Reports
EUR/USD Remains Near 1.0750 Level
Jan 26 10:50 GMT, by
On Thursday morning the common European currency remained below the weekly R1 at 1.0752 against the US Dollar. During the morning hours the rate once more attempted to break through the resistance le...
GBP/USD Sets Eye On 1.27
Jan 26 10:49 GMT, by
The Sterling surprised with its performance on Wednesday, having successfully climbed over the 1.26 major level, thus, taking another significant step closer to the main target. Another positive deve...
USD/JPY Attempts To Break The Down-Trend
Jan 26 10:45 GMT, by
The USD/JPY currency pair experienced another leg down on Wednesday, thus, reconfirming the bearish trend-line. However, the Buck managed to retain its position above the 113.00 mark, indicating a po...
Gold Fluctuates Near Support Level
Jan 26 10:40 GMT, by
The yellow metal traded near the weekly S1, which is located at 1,197.37. As forecasted, the bullion fell to the level during Wednesday's trading session. However, it also managed to pass it and touc...
Forex Technical Analysis
Jan 26 09:22 GMT, by
EUR/USD The fourth failure below 1.0780 confirms the negative outlook, for a slide towards 1.0625 area. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0688.
GBPUSD Impulsively Continuing Higher
Jan 26 09:13 GMT, by
Cable bounced sharply in the last few days, which has been expected as we saw pair in final stages of a corrective decline in wave B earlier this month. A reversal to 1.2640 is very strong as we can ...
Analysis Report Search
Long Term Forecasts
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
