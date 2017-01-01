|
|Jan 22 02:41 GMT
Weekly Economic and Financial Commentary
Jan 21 02:13 GMT, by
In a speech this week, Janet Yellen noted that the Fed is close to meeting its dual mandate, declaring the economy is near full employment and inflation is moving toward the 2 percent target. Economi...
The Weekly Bottom Line
Jan 21 01:52 GMT, by
All eyes were on Washington D.C. Friday, as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. While it remains to be seen precisely what policies his administration will implement...
President Trump's Inaugural Focus on "America First" Gives Markets Pause
Jan 21 01:47 GMT, by
It's official - President-elect Trump is now President Trump after Friday's inaugural swearing-in ceremony. The event was jam-packed with the usual inauguration fanfare, but what the markets were ner...
Weekly Focus: Looking for Solid Indicators to Kick off 2017
Jan 21 01:46 GMT, by
Trump inauguration, May's Brexit speech and China's presence at Davos may well mark the end of the world as we know it. Markets taking a relatively relaxed view on risk with the VIX index trading ...
Week Ahead Trump Speech Fails to Reignite Dollar Rally
Jan 21 01:42 GMT, by
The dollar is mixed against majors after the inauguration of President Trump. The markets did not get enough information on Friday to support the dollar as the tangible pro-growth agenda items were m...
Canadians Retail Sales Disappoint in November, But it's All a Gas Price StoryAll Daily Fundamental Reports >>
Jan 20 14:38 GMT, by
Despite the disappointment on the headline, this was a good report. The overall figure was dragged down by the decline in gasoline prices in November, but the print comes atop of strong (and upwardly...
Technical Analysis Reports
Bad Day for GBP but Could be Worse for CAD as Trump Inauguration Looms
Jan 20 14:03 GMT, by
It is not a good day for the British pound or the Canadian dollar. The former is weighed down by a disappointing retail sales figure and on-going Brexit uncertainty, while the latter continues to get...
Daily Technical Analysis
Jan 20 11:00 GMT, by
The EURUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.0589 but closed higher at 1.0662. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.0720 region. Immediate s...
EURUSD Looking For A Top And A Reversal Lower
Jan 20 10:42 GMT, by
On the 4h chart of EURUSD we are observing a three wave move developing in wave 4), with price now trading in sub-wave C. As we can see on the updated count, wave C could be an ending diagonal, a pow...
EUR/USD Still Inside Junior Channel
Jan 20 10:36 GMT, by
EUR/USD opened green on Friday after the pair was denied access to levels below the 55-day SMA of 1.0608 two days before. The motion still should remain on the bearish side due to the ultimate target...
GBP/USD In Limbo Ahead Of Trump's Inauguration
Jan 20 10:34 GMT, by
The GBP/USD currency pair confirmed yesterday's scenario, having climbed back above the 1.23 major level and even completely ignoring the immediate resistance at 1.2324. Friday brings a lot of uncert...
USD/JPY Takes Another Shot At Breaking The Down-TrendAll Daily Technical Reports >>
Jan 20 10:31 GMT, by
The USD/JPY currency pair barely edged higher yesterday, therefore, preserved the bearish trend-line. Technically, the US Dollar should weaken against the Japanese Yen today in order for the trend-li...
Analysis Report Search
Long Term Forecasts
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016All Long Term Forecasts >>
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
