Daily Report: Euro Spiked in Ultra Thin Market
Dec 30 03:35 GMT, by ActionForex.com
Euro spiked higher in Asian session on ultra thin market condition but quickly retreated. EUR/USD hit as high as 1.0653 but is back at 1.0530 at the time of writing. The pair is also limited well below 1.0669 resistance so far which maintains near term bearishness. EUR/JPY jumped to 122.14 but failed to take out 124.08 near term resistance and is ...
Technical Outlook

EUR/USD Daily Outlook
EUR/USD spiked higher but stays below 1.0669 minor resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Corrective recovery... - Dec 30 04:42 GMT
USD/CHF Daily Outlook
USD/CHF spiked lower and breached 1.0082 support. However, as the pair quickly recovered back, intraday bias stays neut... - Dec 30 04:37 GMT
GBP/USD Daily Outlook
A temporary low is formed at 1.2200 and intraday bias is turned neutral again for consolidation. Stronger recovery coul... - Dec 30 04:33 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook
USD/JPY's consolidation from 118.65 is still in progress and intraday bias stays neutral. In case of deeper fall, downs... - Dec 30 04:30 GMT

Recent Yen Weakness And Rising JGB Yields Mainly Driven By FOMC Rate Hike Expectations
Dec 21 07:54 GMT
The recent selloff in Japanese yen and widening in US-Japan yield differentials...
RBA Minutes Unveils Concerns Over Elevated Household Debts
Dec 20 07:15 GMT
RBA in its minutes for the December meeting cautioned the high levels of househ...
BOE, SNB, Norges Bank On Hold After Fed's Rate Hike
Dec 16 07:12 GMT
Of the three major European central banks held monetary meeting on Thursday, al...
Markets Snapshot

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside
Despite intra-day retreat to 1.0227 (just missed our long entry at 1.0225), as the greenback has rebounded again, retaining our v... - Dec 21 16:10 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside
Euro's rebound after falling to 1.0352 yesterday has retained our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen ... - Dec 21 16:02 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Stand aside
As cable has recovered after holding above yesterday's low at 1.2313, retaining our view that consolidation above this level woul... - Dec 21 16:00 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Hold long entered at 117.45
Although the greenback has retreated after meeting resistance at 118.25 yesterday and consolidation below this level would be see... - Dec 21 15:39 GMT
Canadlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly Analysis

EUR/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
As the single currency has eased after rising to 124.10 last week, suggest... - Dec 21 08:47 GMT
USD/CAD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
As the greenback found decent demand at last week's low at 1.3081 and has ... - Dec 21 08:27 GMT
GBP/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Cable met renewed selling interest at 1.2728 last week and has tumbled on ... - Dec 20 09:52 GMT
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas

Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Stand aside
As the single currency has recovered after finding support at 0.8375, retaining our view that further consolidation above recent ... - Dec 21 15:08 GMT
Trade Idea: USD/CAD - Stand aside
As the greenback retreated after rising to 1.3434 yesterday, suggesting consolidation would be seen and below 1.3350 would bring ... - Dec 21 14:56 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/JPY - Stand aside
Although the single currency recovered after finding support at 121.68 yesterday and consolidation above this level would be seen... - Dec 21 09:40 GMT
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Sell at 0.7340
As aussie has remained under pressure after recent selloff, adding credence to our bearish view that the decline from 0.7778 top ... - Dec 21 09:22 GMT
Elliott Wave Weekly Analysis

EUR/JPY Elliott Wave Analysis
The single currency has finally retreated after surging to 124.10 las... - Dec 21 10:18 GMT
USD/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis
As the greenback has maintained a firm undertone after surging to 1.0... - Dec 21 10:08 GMT
GBP/USD Elliott Wave Analysis
Cable has fallen again on dollar's broad-based strength and test of i... - Dec 20 12:01 GMT
Markets Volatility

Pivot Points

Currency Heat Map (Daily)

USD EUR JPY GBP CHF
USD      
EUR      
JPY      
GBP      
CHF      

Last Updated: Dec 30 21:59 GMT

Action Bias

  Hourly 6 Hours Daily Weekly
EURUSD- NE- NE- NE- NE
USDJPY- NE- NE- NE↑ UP
GBPUSD- NE↑ UP↓ DN- NE
USDCHF- NE↓ DN- NE- NE
USDCAD↓ DN↓ DN↑ UP- NE
Fundamental Analysis Reports

Dollar Rises to 117 Yen
Dec 30 13:44 GMT, by MarketPulse
USD/JPY has recorded gains on Friday, erasing the losses which marked the Thursday session. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at the 117 line. There are no Japanese releases on the schedule. In the US, t...
Canadian Dollar Pauses After Rally
Dec 30 13:43 GMT, by MarketPulse
The Canadian dollar has ticked higher in the Friday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3470. It continues to be quiet on the release front, with no Canadian events this week. In the US, the ...
2016 Will be a Year to Remember
Dec 30 13:04 GMT, by ForexTime
2016 has been quite phenomenal for the financial markets as repeatedly unforeseen events sparked frightening levels of volatility across the board. The year started on a shaky footing in January with...
Euro Spikes After Asian 'Flash Crash'
Dec 30 11:37 GMT, by MarketPulse
EUR/USD has edged higher on Friday, as the pair trades at 1.0580 in the European session. On the release front, there are just two events on the schedule. Spanish Flash CPI posted a strong gain of 1....
USD/JPY Trades Within Channel's Borders
Dec 30 11:36 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The US job market finished the year on solid footing as an important indicator of layoffs continued to be near historically low levels, showing a resilient labor market. According to the a Labor Depa...
GBP/USD Remains on the Back Foot
Dec 30 11:35 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The US job market finished the year on solid footing as an important indicator of layoffs continued to be near historically low levels, showing a resilient labor market. According to the a Labor Depa...
Technical Analysis Reports

GBP/USD Remains on the Back Foot
Dec 30 11:41 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Although the British Pound successfully posted some gains against the American Dollar on Thursday, risks remain skewed to the downside. The closest support, namely the monthly S1, is unlikely to keep...
USD/JPY Trades Within Channel's Borders
Dec 30 11:40 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Yesterday's decline in the USD/JPY pair's exchange rate was the last touch required in order to establish a descending channel pattern. Today a bearish outcome is highly unlikely, as the immediate su...
Elliott Wave Analysis: EURUSD Trading Within A Higher Degree Bearish Impulse
Dec 30 09:36 GMT, by Admiral Markets
EURUSD is in a strong bear trend for the last three weeks which is looking impulsive on the 4h chart, so we believe that big consolidation since 2015 was a triangle in wave IV, now completed at 1.130...
NZD/CHF 1H Chart: Rising Wedge
Dec 30 09:32 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Despite the sudden dip induced by a technical crash, NZD/CHF acted according to the rising wedge it traded inside of before the event by sinking below the bottom boundary. The pair is currently attem...
GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Channel Down
Dec 30 09:31 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
GBP/CAD entered a flattish motion south over the last couple of weeks, sketching a descending channel on the way. The pattern shows no signs of weakness, meaning that we will look for the rate to mai...
Gold Surges above 1,160
Dec 30 09:29 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Daily chart: The bullion traded above the third weekly resistance level, which is located at 1,158.04, on Friday morning. Previously, during Thursday's trading session the yellow metal surged from 1,...
Long Term Forecasts

DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by MarketPulse
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by MarketPulse
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by MarketPulse
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by MarketPulse
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by MarketPulse
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
