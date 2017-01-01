ActionForex.com
Jan 22 02:41 GMT

Weekly Review and Outlook: Little Inspiration on Trump's Inauguration, Markets Look for Clarity this Week
Jan 21 08:17 GMT, by ActionForex.com
US equities ended Friday mildly higher but closed the week down as US president Donald Trump's inauguration provided little inspiration to the markets. DJIA closed at 19827.25 comparing to prior week's close at 19885.73. S&P 500 closed at 2271.31 comparing to prior week's close at 2274.64. Treasury yields, however, were notably higher. 10 year...
Technical Outlook

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook
EUR/USD lost much upside momentum after hitting 38.2% retracement of 1.1298 to 1.0339 at 1.0705. Initial bias stays neu... - Jan 21 07:25 GMT
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook
USD/JPY rebounded after dipping to 112.56 last week. The development argues that pull back from 118.65 could have compl... - Jan 21 07:20 GMT
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook
GBP/USD's rebound form 1.1986 lost some momentum ahead of 1.2432 resistance. Initial bias stays neutral this week first... - Jan 21 07:14 GMT
USD/CHF Weekly Outlook
USD/CHF recovered mildly after dropping to 0.9995 last week. But the weak recovery was limited below 1.0135 minor resis... - Jan 21 07:05 GMT

BOC Sent Dovish Message On Concerns Over Trump's Protectionist Policy
Jan 19 08:52 GMT
As expected, BOC left its overnight rate unchanged at 0.5% in January. Yet, it ...
FX 2017: - CHF: SNB To Tolerate Modest EURCHF Drop
Jan 18 07:21 GMT
We expect EURCHF to weaken modestly from current level. Elevated political unce...
FX 2017: JPY – Yield Curve Control To Keep Yen Weak
Jan 16 02:44 GMT
Recent correction does not change our relatively positive outlook over USDJPY t...
Markets Snapshot

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside
Despite yesterday's rise to 1.0122 (exactly 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996), the subsequent retreat suggests further ... - Jan 20 16:06 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2205
Cable met resistance at 1.2372 earlier today and has retreated, retaining our view that further consolidation below indicated res... - Jan 20 16:04 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0600
As the single currency has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0694, suggesting further consolidation would be seen and weakn... - Jan 20 15:59 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Buy at 113.70
As the greenback retreated after marginal rise to 115.62 yesterday, suggesting minor consolidation would be seen and initial down... - Jan 20 15:57 GMT
EUR/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
The single currency only slipped to 120.54 (just missed our long entry at ... - Jan 20 09:30 GMT
USD/CAD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although the greenback fell marginally to 1.3019 earlier this week, lack o... - Jan 20 09:12 GMT
EUR/GBP Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although the single currency opened higher this week and rose to 0.8857, l... - Jan 19 09:49 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Sell at 0.8735
As the single currency has recovered after marginal fall to 0.8610, suggesting minor consolidation above this level would be seen... - Jan 20 15:35 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/JPY - Buy at 121.85
As the single currency has staged a strong rebound after finding good support at 120.54 earlier this week, suggesting low has bee... - Jan 20 10:16 GMT
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Stand aside
Although aussie edged higher to 0.7589, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation with mild ... - Jan 20 10:12 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Sell at 0.8705
The single currency dropped sharply after running into strong resistance at 0.8857, suggesting top has possibly been formed there... - Jan 19 16:36 GMT
EUR/JPY Elliott Wave Analysis
Although slipped last week and fell to as low as 120.54 earlier this ... - Jan 20 10:39 GMT
USD/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis
The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0248 and dropped sinc... - Jan 20 10:32 GMT
EUR/GBP Elliott Wave Analysis
Although rising initially to 0.8857, the subsequent sharp retreat sug... - Jan 19 10:31 GMT
Weekly Economic and Financial Commentary
Jan 21 02:13 GMT, by Wells Fargo Securities
In a speech this week, Janet Yellen noted that the Fed is close to meeting its dual mandate, declaring the economy is near full employment and inflation is moving toward the 2 percent target. Economi...
The Weekly Bottom Line
Jan 21 01:52 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
All eyes were on Washington D.C. Friday, as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. While it remains to be seen precisely what policies his administration will implement...
President Trump's Inaugural Focus on "America First" Gives Markets Pause
Jan 21 01:47 GMT, by Forex.com
It's official - President-elect Trump is now President Trump after Friday's inaugural swearing-in ceremony. The event was jam-packed with the usual inauguration fanfare, but what the markets were ner...
Weekly Focus: Looking for Solid Indicators to Kick off 2017
Jan 21 01:46 GMT, by Danske Bank
Trump inauguration, May's Brexit speech and China's presence at Davos may well mark the end of the world as we know it. Markets taking a relatively relaxed view on risk with the VIX index trading ...
Week Ahead Trump Speech Fails to Reignite Dollar Rally
Jan 21 01:42 GMT, by MarketPulse
The dollar is mixed against majors after the inauguration of President Trump. The markets did not get enough information on Friday to support the dollar as the tangible pro-growth agenda items were m...
Canadians Retail Sales Disappoint in November, But it's All a Gas Price Story
Jan 20 14:38 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
Despite the disappointment on the headline, this was a good report. The overall figure was dragged down by the decline in gasoline prices in November, but the print comes atop of strong (and upwardly...
Bad Day for GBP but Could be Worse for CAD as Trump Inauguration Looms
Jan 20 14:03 GMT, by Forex.com
It is not a good day for the British pound or the Canadian dollar. The former is weighed down by a disappointing retail sales figure and on-going Brexit uncertainty, while the latter continues to get...
Daily Technical Analysis
Jan 20 11:00 GMT, by FX Instructor
The EURUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.0589 but closed higher at 1.0662. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.0720 region. Immediate s...
EURUSD Looking For A Top And A Reversal Lower
Jan 20 10:42 GMT, by Elliott Wave Financial Service
On the 4h chart of EURUSD we are observing a three wave move developing in wave 4), with price now trading in sub-wave C. As we can see on the updated count, wave C could be an ending diagonal, a pow...
EUR/USD Still Inside Junior Channel
Jan 20 10:36 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
EUR/USD opened green on Friday after the pair was denied access to levels below the 55-day SMA of 1.0608 two days before. The motion still should remain on the bearish side due to the ultimate target...
GBP/USD In Limbo Ahead Of Trump's Inauguration
Jan 20 10:34 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The GBP/USD currency pair confirmed yesterday's scenario, having climbed back above the 1.23 major level and even completely ignoring the immediate resistance at 1.2324. Friday brings a lot of uncert...
USD/JPY Takes Another Shot At Breaking The Down-Trend
Jan 20 10:31 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The USD/JPY currency pair barely edged higher yesterday, therefore, preserved the bearish trend-line. Technically, the US Dollar should weaken against the Japanese Yen today in order for the trend-li...
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by MarketPulse
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by MarketPulse
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by MarketPulse
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by MarketPulse
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by MarketPulse
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
