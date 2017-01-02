ActionForex.com
Feb 01 19:49 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch
Feb 01 15:34 GMT, by ActionForex.com
EUR: The single currency has retreated in NY morning, offers are still noted at 1.0810, 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, sell orders are reported at 1.0885 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0750 and 1.0720, buy orders are expected at 1.0700, 1.0680 and 1.0655-60, buying interest is tipped at 1.0625-30, 1.0600 and 1.0580.
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the upside for the moment. The choppy rise from 1.0339 is still in progress ... - Feb 01 13:41 GMT
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
GBP/USD rebounds further today but stays below 1.2673 so far. Intraday bias remains neutral. Overall, rise from 1.1986 ... - Feb 01 13:38 GMT
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the downside for the moment. The choppy decline from 118.65 is still in prog... - Feb 01 13:34 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for the moment as decline from 1.0342 is still in progress. Such fall ... - Feb 01 13:28 GMT

FX 2017: CNY – Pressures From USD Strength, Capital Outflows And Growth Slowdown NOT Relieved
Jan 25 02:39 GMT
Chinese GDP expanded +6.7% in 2016, grabbing the mid-point of government's targ...
BOC Sent Dovish Message On Concerns Over Trump's Protectionist Policy
Jan 19 08:52 GMT
As expected, BOC left its overnight rate unchanged at 0.5% in January. Yet, it ...
FX 2017: - CHF: SNB To Tolerate Modest EURCHF Drop
Jan 18 07:21 GMT
We expect EURCHF to weaken modestly from current level. Elevated political unce...
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Sell at 0.9955
As dollar has rebounded after falling to 0.9861 yesterday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, however, reck... - Feb 01 15:48 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2550
As cable has surged again after brief pullback to 1.2543, suggesting the rise from 1.2412 (yesterday's low) is still in progress ... - Feb 01 15:33 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Hold long entered at 1.0740
The single currency has retreated after faltering below resistance at 1.0812, retaining our view that consolidation below this le... - Feb 01 15:30 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Stand aside
The greenback has edged higher in US morning, adding credence to our view that a temporary low is possibly formed at 112.08 and c... - Feb 01 15:14 GMT
GBP/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Cable only retreated to 1.2412 before finding renewed buying interest and ... - Feb 01 09:09 GMT
USD/CHF Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
As the greenback has fallen again after brief recovery to 1.0045 (we recom... - Feb 01 08:45 GMT
EUR/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although the single currency met resistance at 1.0740 and slipped to as lo... - Jan 31 09:43 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Stand aside
Although the single currency retreated after rising to 0.8635 yesterday and weakness to 0.8520-25 cannot be ruled out, break of s... - Feb 01 14:16 GMT
Trade Idea: USD/CAD - Sell at 1.3170
Although the greenback fell sharply to 1.2969, the subsequent rebound suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and r... - Feb 01 14:13 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/JPY - Stand aside
Although the single currency dropped briefly below support at 121.13, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rebound f... - Feb 01 10:02 GMT
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Stand aside
Aussie found good support at 0.7512 and staged a strong rebound, dampening our near term bearishness and retest last week's high ... - Feb 01 09:53 GMT
GBP/USD Elliott Wave Analysis
Although cable found support at 1.2412 yesterday and has rebounded, b... - Feb 01 10:35 GMT
GBP/JPY Elliott Wave Analysis
Although sterling dropped to as low as 136.50 last month, the subsequ... - Feb 01 10:29 GMT
EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis
Although the single currency has rebounded after finding support at 1... - Jan 31 11:21 GMT
Markets Volatility

Pivot Points

Currency Heat Map (Daily)

USD EUR JPY GBP CHF
USD      
EUR      
JPY      
GBP      
CHF      

Last Updated: Feb 01 19:40 GMT

Action Bias

  Hourly 6 Hours Daily Weekly
EURUSD- NE- NE↑ UP- NE
USDJPY- NE- NE↓ DN- NE
GBPUSD↑ UP↑ UP↑ UP- NE
USDCHF- NE- NE↓ DN- NE
USDCAD- NE↓ DN↓ DN↓ DN
Fed Ahead: Dollar, Gold, and Stocks Await
Feb 01 17:33 GMT, by Forex.com
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) issues its interest rate decision and statement today at 2:00 PM US Eastern Time (19:00 GMT), the first such decision of 2017. Interest rates are not expec...
US Crude Pushes Above $53, Fed Announcement Looms
Feb 01 17:31 GMT, by MarketPulse
US crude has posted gains in the Wednesday session. In North American trade, US crude futures are trading at $53.44. Brent crude futures are trading at $55.90, as the Brent premium stands at $2.46. O...
U.S. Manufacturing Activity Expands for the Fifth Consecutive Month in January
Feb 01 17:06 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index rose 1.5 points to 56 in January. This marks the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector with the pace of e...
Pound Climbs on Solid UK Manufacturing PMI
Feb 01 17:03 GMT, by MarketPulse
GBP/USD has posted slight gains on Wednesday, continuing the upward movement which marked the Tuesday session. In North American trade, the pair is trading just above the 1.2630. On the release front...
FOMC Decision Eyed as Trump Talks Down the Dollar
Feb 01 13:04 GMT, by MarketPulse
US equity markets are poised to open a little higher on Wednesday as we await a selection of economic data and the first FOMC monetary policy decision since Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump and ...
US Dollar Higher Ahead of Fed Announcement
Feb 01 13:02 GMT, by MarketPulse
USD/JPY has posted gains in the Wednesday session, pushing above the 113 level. Currently, the pair is trading at 113.30. On the release front, Japanese Final Manufacturing PMI edged up to 52.7, with...
EUR/USD Hits Long Term Resistance
Feb 01 10:53 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
During the early hours of Wednesday's trading session the common European currency was still in a retreat against the US Dollar. The retreat began on Tuesday, as the currency exchange rate hit the up...
GBP/USD Takes Another Shot At 1.26
Feb 01 10:51 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The GBP/USD pair managed to erase most of Monday's losses yesterday, but with the 1.26 mark once again providing sufficient resistance, preventing the Cable from edging further up. Today the Pound co...
USD/JPY Climbs Over 113.00 Ahead Of ADP Data
Feb 01 10:49 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The Greenback experienced another leg down yesterday, having once again lost nearly 100 pips against the Japanese Yen. However, the exchange rate closed above the 112.60 psychological support level, ...
Gold Retreats On Wednesday
Feb 01 10:48 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
After reaching the 1,215 mark during Tuesday's trading session, the yellow metal began a retreat, which continued to last into Wednesday's trading. From a technical perspective, the yellow metal has ...
AUDUSD – Fresh Gains Pressure Upper Range Boundary For Final Break Higher
Feb 01 10:35 GMT, by Windsor Brokers Ltd
The Aussie regained traction and tested 0.7600 barrier on yesterday's bullish acceleration. Repeated downside rejections above key 200SMA support and subsequent bounce sidelined immediate downside ri...
USDJPY – First Probe Below 112.50 Base Failed, Bearish Tech Maintain Downside Pressure
Feb 01 10:30 GMT, by Windsor Brokers Ltd
Probe below strong supports at 112.50 base on yesterday’s acceleration lower was so far seen as false break. Quick recovery that closed above 112.50 trigger and subsequent extension to 113.60 sidelin...
Long Term Forecasts

DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by MarketPulse
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by MarketPulse
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by MarketPulse
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by MarketPulse
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by MarketPulse
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
