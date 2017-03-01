Technical Analysis Reports

GBP/USD Slumps on Hard Brexit Fears

Forex.com

The pound has started the new week how it ended the last one: weak. The latest slide has been in response to comments from UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the weekend, when she said Britain's exit n...

USD/CAD Leaned Inverted Head And Shoulders For Bullish Continuation

Admiral Markets

Despite the excellent data for CAD currency, the USD economy also showed good numbers on Friday. While unemployment is still at 4.7% and wages are going up, we might assume that the economy is very s...

Forex Technical Analysis

DeltaStock Inc.

GBP/USD The break through 1.2360 shows, that the consolidation pattern above 1.2200 is over and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2080 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2200, foll...

EUR/USD Flat Below 1.0550

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency traded almost flat on Monday morning against the US Dollar, as the currency exchange rate fluctuated below the 1.0550 mark. Previously, on Friday the currency pair met wi...

GBP/USD Remains On The Back Foot

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Brexit issues continued to weigh on the British currency on Friday, with even weak US fundamental data being insufficient to help the Cable erase its intraday losses. As a result, the GBP/USD pair dr...