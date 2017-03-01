ActionForex.com
Jan 09 20:28 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch
Jan 09 14:38 GMT, by ActionForex.com
GBP: Cable tumbled after opening lower today, however, bids are still noted at 1.2120-25, 1.2100 and 1.2080-85, buy orders are reported at 1.2050, 1.2030 and 1.2000. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2180, 1.2200 and 1.2220, sell orders are expected at 1.2250, 1.2280 and 1.2300, selling interest should emerge around 1.2320 and 1.2350.
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.0339 continues. As long as 1.0652 holds, outlook stays... - Jan 09 14:06 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment as consolidation from 1.0342 continues. In case of another fall... - Jan 09 14:04 GMT
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral as consolidation from 118.65 continues. Outlook stays bullish with 114.76 inta... - Jan 09 14:00 GMT
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Prior break of 1.2200 confirms resumption of fall from... - Jan 09 13:57 GMT

FX 2017: EUR – Political Uncertainty And ECB's Dovish Tapering Continue To Weigh
Jan 09 02:45 GMT
Subdued economic growth and unconventional easing measures resulted in EURUSD's...
FX 2017: USD - Fiscal Expansion and Additional Fed Rate Hikes To Extend USD Rally
Jan 04 07:44 GMT
2017 is year of high uncertainty, mainly hinging on the shift of global politic...
Recent Yen Weakness And Rising JGB Yields Mainly Driven By FOMC Rate Hike Expectations
Dec 21 07:54 GMT
The recent selloff in Japanese yen and widening in US-Japan yield differentials...
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside
As dollar has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0198, consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias ... - Jan 09 16:09 GMT
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2270
Cable dropped sharply after opening lower earlier today and broke below last week's low at 1.2199, confirming recent downtrend ha... - Jan 09 16:02 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside
As the single currency has rebounded after marginal fall to 1.0511, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and r... - Jan 09 15:57 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Stand aside
Despite intra-day initial rise to 117.53, the subsequent retreat suggests downside risk has increased for weakness to 116.20-25, ... - Jan 09 15:54 GMT
EUR/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although the single currency staged another strong rebound after falling m... - Jan 09 09:57 GMT
USD/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although dollar's retreat from last week's high of 118.61 turned out to be... - Jan 09 09:20 GMT
EUR/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
The single currency traded sideways after surging to 124.10 last month, re... - Jan 06 10:29 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Stand aside
As euro's rebound from 0.8450 (last week's low) turned out to be much stronger than expected, dampening our bearishness and sugge... - Jan 09 15:07 GMT
Trade Idea: USD/CAD - Sell at 1.3330
As the greenback recovered after marginal fall to 1.3177 on Friday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and r... - Jan 09 15:01 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/JPY - Buy at 122.50
Although the single currency rebounded to 123.73 today, as price has retreated after faltering below resistance at 123.86, sugges... - Jan 09 10:52 GMT
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Stand aside
Although aussie eased after rising to 0.7357 on Friday, reckon downside would be limited to 0.7280-85 and as long as 0.7247 (prev... - Jan 09 10:40 GMT
EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis
Although the single currency rebounded quite strongly after marginal ... - Jan 09 13:52 GMT
USD/JPY Elliott Wave Analysis
The greenback only slipped to 115.07 before finding renewed buying in... - Jan 09 11:58 GMT
USD EUR JPY GBP CHF
USD      
EUR      
JPY      
GBP      
CHF      

Last Updated: Jan 09 20:20 GMT

  Hourly 6 Hours Daily Weekly
EURUSD↑ UP↑ UP- NE- NE
USDJPY↓ DN- NE- NE↑ UP
GBPUSD- NE↓ DN- NE- NE
USDCHF- NE- NE↓ DN- NE
USDCAD- NE↓ DN↓ DN- NE
Will the Trump Rally Extend Beyond Inauguration?
Jan 09 14:34 GMT, by Forex.com
As the world continues to watch US President-Elect Donald Trump prepare for his January 20th inauguration, key financial markets have already made their views on Trump exceptionally clear. Strong bul...
Canadian Dollar Higher After Excellent Canadian Job Numbers
Jan 09 14:33 GMT, by MarketPulse
The Canadian dollar has edged higher in the Monday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3260. On the release front, the BoC will release its Business Outlook Survey, which is released every qu...
Markets Prepare for an Explosive Week
Jan 09 12:53 GMT, by ForexTime
Global stocks turned mixed during trading on Monday as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of another fast and furious event filled trading week. Asian shares surrendered early gains amid ris...
Sterling Battered on PM May's Comments
Jan 09 12:50 GMT, by MarketPulse
Last Friday's U.S. December employment increased less than expected (+156k vs. +176k), but the markets interpretation in a rebound in wages (+0.4% m/m) suggests a sustained labor market momentum that...
May Delivers Another Brexit Blow to Sterling
Jan 09 12:49 GMT, by MarketPulse
A lively start to the year looks likely to continue into week two, with the pound coming under particular pressure this morning as the prospect of a harder Brexit continues to sink in. While inves...
Yen Subdued in Light Holiday Trade
Jan 09 12:48 GMT, by MarketPulse
USD/JPY is showing limited movement on Monday, as the pair trades at the 117 line. On the release front, there are no Japanese releases, as markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. There are no maj...
GBP/USD Slumps on Hard Brexit Fears
Jan 09 14:36 GMT, by Forex.com
The pound has started the new week how it ended the last one: weak. The latest slide has been in response to comments from UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the weekend, when she said Britain's exit n...
USD/CAD Leaned Inverted Head And Shoulders For Bullish Continuation
Jan 09 11:05 GMT, by Admiral Markets
Despite the excellent data for CAD currency, the USD economy also showed good numbers on Friday. While unemployment is still at 4.7% and wages are going up, we might assume that the economy is very s...
Forex Technical Analysis
Jan 09 11:00 GMT, by DeltaStock Inc.
GBP/USD The break through 1.2360 shows, that the consolidation pattern above 1.2200 is over and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2080 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2200, foll...
EUR/USD Flat Below 1.0550
Jan 09 10:32 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The common European currency traded almost flat on Monday morning against the US Dollar, as the currency exchange rate fluctuated below the 1.0550 mark. Previously, on Friday the currency pair met wi...
GBP/USD Remains On The Back Foot
Jan 09 10:31 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Brexit issues continued to weigh on the British currency on Friday, with even weak US fundamental data being insufficient to help the Cable erase its intraday losses. As a result, the GBP/USD pair dr...
USD/JPY Holds Steady Above 117.00
Jan 09 10:30 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The Greenback almost completely managed to erase its previous losses on Friday, successfully climbing over the 117.00 yen mark. The post-NFP rally is likely to persist today, allowing the pair to ret...
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by MarketPulse
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by MarketPulse
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by MarketPulse
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by MarketPulse
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by MarketPulse
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
