Fundamental Analysis Reports

Pound Eyes "Flash Crash" Levels, But Will It Stay?

MarketPulse

This is a busy holiday shortened week for capital markets. Today, U.S banks will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day. On Tuesday, U.K's PM May is expected to call on the country's po...

Canadian Dollar Subdued as US Markets Closed

MarketPulse

The Canadian dollar has posted slight gains in the Monday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3140. On the release front, US markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day. There are no US or ...

Sterling Slides on Theresa Effect

ForexTime

The heightened hard Brexit fears have triggered a steep Sterling selloff during the early trading hours of Monday with the GBPUSD tumbling to a fresh three-month low at $1.1983. Although the cause be...

GBP Plummets Againt USD Amid Hard Brexit Speculation

Swissquote Bank SA

The pound kicked off the market session down two figures and trading against the greenback below 1.20 for the first time in 32 years. The pair has since bounced back above this level. On Tuesday, The...

EUR/USD – Euro Hugs 1.06 As US Markets Closed For Holiday

MarketPulse

EUR/USD has dipped slightly in the Monday session. Currently, the pair is trading at the 1.06 line. On the release front, it’s a very quiet start to the week. The only event on the calendar was Euroz...