Technical Analysis Reports EUR/USD Remains Near 1.0750 Level

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday morning the common European currency remained below the weekly R1 at 1.0752 against the US Dollar. During the morning hours the rate once more attempted to break through the resistance le... GBP/USD Sets Eye On 1.27

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Sterling surprised with its performance on Wednesday, having successfully climbed over the 1.26 major level, thus, taking another significant step closer to the main target. Another positive deve... USD/JPY Attempts To Break The Down-Trend

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY currency pair experienced another leg down on Wednesday, thus, reconfirming the bearish trend-line. However, the Buck managed to retain its position above the 113.00 mark, indicating a po... Gold Fluctuates Near Support Level

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal traded near the weekly S1, which is located at 1,197.37. As forecasted, the bullion fell to the level during Wednesday's trading session. However, it also managed to pass it and touc... Forex Technical Analysis

DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD The fourth failure below 1.0780 confirms the negative outlook, for a slide towards 1.0625 area. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0688. GBPUSD Impulsively Continuing Higher

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Cable bounced sharply in the last few days, which has been expected as we saw pair in final stages of a corrective decline in wave B earlier this month. A reversal to 1.2640 is very strong as we can ... All Daily Technical Reports >>