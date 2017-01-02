Fundamental Analysis Reports

Fed Ahead: Dollar, Gold, and Stocks Await

Forex.com

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) issues its interest rate decision and statement today at 2:00 PM US Eastern Time (19:00 GMT), the first such decision of 2017. Interest rates are not expec...

US Crude Pushes Above $53, Fed Announcement Looms

MarketPulse

US crude has posted gains in the Wednesday session. In North American trade, US crude futures are trading at $53.44. Brent crude futures are trading at $55.90, as the Brent premium stands at $2.46. O...

U.S. Manufacturing Activity Expands for the Fifth Consecutive Month in January

TD Bank Financial Group

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index rose 1.5 points to 56 in January. This marks the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector with the pace of e...

Pound Climbs on Solid UK Manufacturing PMI

MarketPulse

GBP/USD has posted slight gains on Wednesday, continuing the upward movement which marked the Tuesday session. In North American trade, the pair is trading just above the 1.2630. On the release front...

FOMC Decision Eyed as Trump Talks Down the Dollar

MarketPulse

US equity markets are poised to open a little higher on Wednesday as we await a selection of economic data and the first FOMC monetary policy decision since Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump and ...