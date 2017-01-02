ActionForex.com
Feb 04 02:19 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch
Feb 03 14:09 GMT, by ActionForex.com
EUR: The single currency dropped briefly to 1.0712 before staging a rebound in NY morning, however, offers are still noted at 1.0780, 1.0800-05 and 1.0820-30 (stops above), sell orders are expected at 1.0850-55, 1.0885 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0730, 1.0700-10 and 1.0680, buying interest is tipped at 1.0655-60, 1.0625-30 and ...
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as it's staying in tight range below 1.0828 temporary top. Another rise cannot... - Feb 03 14:05 GMT
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. There is no change in the view that rebound form 1.1198 is see... - Feb 03 14:01 GMT
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook
Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment and some consolidations could be seen above 112.04 temporary lo... - Feb 03 13:59 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook
USD/CHF spikes higher in early US session but upside momentum is unconvincing. Intraday bias remains neutral as the con... - Feb 03 13:52 GMT

BOE Upgrades Growth Outlook; Yet, Unemployment Slack More than Previously Expected
Feb 03 06:26 GMT
BOE voted unanimously (9-0) to leave the Bank rate unchanged at 0.25% and the a...
Fed Upbeat About Employment, Next Rate Hike Data Dependent
Feb 02 04:30 GMT
FOMC voted unanimously to leave its policy rate within a target range of 0.50-0...
FX 2017: CNY – Pressures From USD Strength, Capital Outflows And Growth Slowdown NOT Relieved
Jan 25 02:39 GMT
Chinese GDP expanded +6.7% in 2016, grabbing the mid-point of government's targ...
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Hold short entered at 0.9960
Although dollar rose briefly to 0.9989, current retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and as long as said... - Feb 03 16:06 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Hold long entered at 1.2480
Although cable fell marginally to 1.2460, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall from here and dollar’s re... - Feb 03 16:01 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Hold long entered at 1.0750
Although the single currency fell briefly to 1.0712, as euro found good support there and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting... - Feb 03 15:55 GMT
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Stand aside
Although the greenback staged a brief bounce to 113.49, the subsequent retreat suggests the rebound from 112.05 has possibly ende... - Feb 03 15:46 GMT
EUR/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although the single currency staged the anticipate rebound after finding s... - Feb 03 08:55 GMT
USD/CAD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
The greenback ran into renewed selling interest at 1.3388 last month and h... - Feb 03 08:33 GMT
NZD/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although kiwi surged to 0.7350 earlier this week, the quick retreat from t... - Feb 02 09:36 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Stand aside
As the single currency has rebounded after holding above indicated previous support at 0.8489, retaining our view that further co... - Feb 03 14:11 GMT
Trade Idea: USD/CAD - Sell at 1.3170
The greenback recovered after holding above indicated support at 1.2969, retaining our view that further consolidation above this... - Feb 03 14:09 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/JPY - Stand aside
Despite intra-day brief fall to 121.09, as the single currency has rebounded again after holding above previous support at 121.01... - Feb 03 09:27 GMT
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Stand aside
As aussie has retreated after intra-day brief rise to 0.7696, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and p... - Feb 03 09:23 GMT
EUR/JPY Elliott Wave Analysis
Despite last week’s anticipated rebound to 123.31 (our long position ... - Feb 03 09:48 GMT
USD/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis
Although the greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0045 earlier... - Feb 03 09:38 GMT
EUR/CAD Elliott Wave Analysis
Although the single currency staged a rebound last month, euro ran in... - Feb 02 10:41 GMT
Lots of Jobs in January, But Little Pay
Feb 03 14:53 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
This report looks like a blockbuster one on many fronts. Last year's job gains were revised up, with the economy adding the most jobs in four months during January. Moreover, the breadth of hiring st...
U.S. January Payroll Employment Rises a Solid 227K
Feb 03 14:51 GMT, by RBC Financial Group
The overall increase reflected an impressive 45K jump in goods-producing employment following the 15K increase in December. This largely reflected construction employment soaring 36K after a 2K gain ...
Super NFP Fails to Convince Traders, But Sterling Slump Continues
Feb 03 14:23 GMT, by ForexTime
Traders are undecided whether to throw the USD a lifeline following the news that the United States added a stunning 227,000 jobs to its economy during the first month of 2017. While the number o...
Canadian Dollar in Holding Pattern Ahead of US Payrolls Report
Feb 03 13:02 GMT, by MarketPulse
USD/CAD has edged higher in the Friday session. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3150. On the release front, there are no Canadian releases on the calendar. In the US, the focus is on employment n...
Weekly Focus: Heading for a Trade War?
Feb 03 12:41 GMT, by Danske Bank
Data continues to look robust globally and most markets moved sideways. The USD continues to weaken, as Trump's team blames Germany, Japan and China for currency manipulation. Uncertainty remai...
D-Day for NFP
Feb 03 12:38 GMT, by MarketPulse
Will the dollar get any relief from a strong non-farm payroll (NFP) report today? Yesterday, the dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two-months across the board, as doubts grow about whet...
Gold Eases as Dollar, Stocks Bounce ahead of NFP
Feb 03 12:44 GMT, by Forex.com
The first non-farm payrolls report of the year will be released later at 13:30 GMT. It is probably not going to be the most important one for the year. That is because Donald Trump's promise of creat...
Forex Technical Analysis
Feb 03 10:48 GMT, by DeltaStock Inc.
GBP/USD A reversal has been confirmed at 1.2705 and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2415. Key intraday resistance lies at 1.2610.
EUR/USD Below Resistance On Friday
Feb 03 10:30 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Due to falling below the weekly R1 at 1.0761 against the US Dollar, the common European currency began Friday's trading session just below that level. The currency exchange rate remained unchanged du...
GBP/USD Flat Ahead Of NFP Data
Feb 03 10:28 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Thursday ended with the Cable falling significantly below the anticipated 1.26 level. The immediate support, namely the weekly PP at 1.2532, was crossed yesterday, which is now acting as the nearest ...
USD/JPY Sets Eye On 114.50
Feb 03 10:26 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
There were no surprises in the USD/JPY pair's performance yesterday, as the 112.60 psychological support remained intact in spite of the Yen taking the upper hand. From the technical perspective the ...
XAU/USD Back Below 1,215
Feb 03 10:24 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
During the early hours of Friday's trading session the yellow metal remained near the 1,215 mark, as it struggled to find support after the previous fall. Although the bullion traded above the weekly...
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by MarketPulse
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by MarketPulse
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by MarketPulse
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by MarketPulse
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by MarketPulse
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
