|
|
|
|Feb 04 02:19 GMT
|
Sponsors
Forex Expos
|
|
Fundamental Analysis Reports
Lots of Jobs in January, But Little Pay
Feb 03 14:53 GMT, by
This report looks like a blockbuster one on many fronts. Last year's job gains were revised up, with the economy adding the most jobs in four months during January. Moreover, the breadth of hiring st...
U.S. January Payroll Employment Rises a Solid 227K
Feb 03 14:51 GMT, by
The overall increase reflected an impressive 45K jump in goods-producing employment following the 15K increase in December. This largely reflected construction employment soaring 36K after a 2K gain ...
Super NFP Fails to Convince Traders, But Sterling Slump Continues
Feb 03 14:23 GMT, by
Traders are undecided whether to throw the USD a lifeline following the news that the United States added a stunning 227,000 jobs to its economy during the first month of 2017. While the number o...
Canadian Dollar in Holding Pattern Ahead of US Payrolls Report
Feb 03 13:02 GMT, by
USD/CAD has edged higher in the Friday session. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3150. On the release front, there are no Canadian releases on the calendar. In the US, the focus is on employment n...
Weekly Focus: Heading for a Trade War?
Feb 03 12:41 GMT, by
Data continues to look robust globally and most markets moved sideways. The USD continues to weaken, as Trump's team blames Germany, Japan and China for currency manipulation. Uncertainty remai...
D-Day for NFPAll Daily Fundamental Reports >>
Feb 03 12:38 GMT, by
Will the dollar get any relief from a strong non-farm payroll (NFP) report today? Yesterday, the dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two-months across the board, as doubts grow about whet...
|
Technical Analysis Reports
Gold Eases as Dollar, Stocks Bounce ahead of NFP
Feb 03 12:44 GMT, by
The first non-farm payrolls report of the year will be released later at 13:30 GMT. It is probably not going to be the most important one for the year. That is because Donald Trump's promise of creat...
Forex Technical Analysis
Feb 03 10:48 GMT, by
GBP/USD A reversal has been confirmed at 1.2705 and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2415. Key intraday resistance lies at 1.2610.
EUR/USD Below Resistance On Friday
Feb 03 10:30 GMT, by
Due to falling below the weekly R1 at 1.0761 against the US Dollar, the common European currency began Friday's trading session just below that level. The currency exchange rate remained unchanged du...
GBP/USD Flat Ahead Of NFP Data
Feb 03 10:28 GMT, by
Thursday ended with the Cable falling significantly below the anticipated 1.26 level. The immediate support, namely the weekly PP at 1.2532, was crossed yesterday, which is now acting as the nearest ...
USD/JPY Sets Eye On 114.50
Feb 03 10:26 GMT, by
There were no surprises in the USD/JPY pair's performance yesterday, as the 112.60 psychological support remained intact in spite of the Yen taking the upper hand. From the technical perspective the ...
XAU/USD Back Below 1,215All Daily Technical Reports >>
Feb 03 10:24 GMT, by
During the early hours of Friday's trading session the yellow metal remained near the 1,215 mark, as it struggled to find support after the previous fall. Although the bullion traded above the weekly...
|
Analysis Report Search
Long Term Forecasts
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016All Long Term Forecasts >>
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
|
|ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.