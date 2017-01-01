ActionForex.com
Jan 26 11:44 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos

Action Insight

Daily Report: US Stocks Closed at Record Highs But Dollar Heavy
Jan 26 07:29 GMT, by ActionForex.com
Risk appetite continued in the market as US equities extended record run. DJIA finally took out 20000 handle to close at 20068.52, up 155.80 pts or 0.78%. S&P 500 closed up 18.3 pts, or 0.80%, at 2298.37. NASDAQ ended at 5656.34, up 55.38 pts or 0.99%. All three indices closed at new historical highs. Positive sentiments carried on in Asian se...
All Market Overview Reports >>

Technical Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook
Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside as rebound from 136.33 extends today. Corrective fall from 148.42 should... - Jan 26 09:51 GMT
EUR/JPY Daily Outlook
Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral as consolidation from 124.08 extends. Rebound from 109.20 is not finished yet. B... - Jan 26 09:48 GMT
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook
The firm break of near term channel argue that corrective rise form 0.8303 has completed at 0.8851 already. Break of 0.... - Jan 26 09:42 GMT
EUR/AUD Daily Outlook
EUR/AUD breached 1.4251 minor resistance briefly but failed to sustain above. Intraday bias stays neutral first. Near t... - Jan 26 09:38 GMT

Special Reports

FX 2017: CNY – Pressures From USD Strength, Capital Outflows And Growth Slowdown NOT Relieved
Jan 25 02:39 GMT
Chinese GDP expanded +6.7% in 2016, grabbing the mid-point of government's targ...
BOC Sent Dovish Message On Concerns Over Trump's Protectionist Policy
Jan 19 08:52 GMT
As expected, BOC left its overnight rate unchanged at 0.5% in January. Yet, it ...
FX 2017: - CHF: SNB To Tolerate Modest EURCHF Drop
Jan 18 07:21 GMT
We expect EURCHF to weaken modestly from current level. Elevated political unce...
All Special Reports >>

Markets Snapshot

Action Insight Newsletter
Email:

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Hold short entered at 1.0000
Dollar's recovery after holding above yesterday's low at 0.9966 suggests further consolidation would take place but as long as re... - Jan 26 10:19 GMT
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2650
Although cable edged higher to 1.2674, the subsequent retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and test of t... - Jan 26 10:17 GMT
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Hold long entered at 1.0740
Euro's near term sideways trading is likely to continue and as long as minor support at 1.0711 holds, mild upside bias remains fo... - Jan 26 10:12 GMT
Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Buy at 113.90
Current cross-inspired rebound suggests low is possibly formed at 112.53 and consolidation with mild upside bias remains for furt... - Jan 26 10:11 GMT
More Candlesticks Trade Ideas >>

Canadlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly Analysis

EUR/GBP Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
The single currency has remained under pressure after dropping quite sharp... - Jan 26 09:12 GMT
EUR/CHF Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Euro's recent sideways trading is likely to continue and as long as suppor... - Jan 26 08:41 GMT
AUD/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although aussie did stage the anticipated rebound late last week (our long... - Jan 25 08:49 GMT
More Ichimoku Weekly Analysis >>

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas

Trade Idea: EUR/JPY - Buy at 122.20
The single currency continued finding buying interest above support at 121.62 and has staged a rebound, suggesting consolidation ... - Jan 26 09:58 GMT
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Hold short entered at 0.7570
Aussie's retreat after marginal rise to 0.7609 has retained our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and mild d... - Jan 26 09:44 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Sell at 0.8600
As the single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 0.8651 yesterday, adding credence to our bearis... - Jan 25 15:26 GMT
Trade Idea: USD/CAD - Stand aside
Although the greenback has remained under pressure after retreating sharply from 1.3388 and weakness to 1.3050 cannot be ruled ou... - Jan 25 15:18 GMT
More Elliott Wave Trade Ideas >>

Elliott Wave Weekly Analysis

EUR/GBP Elliott Wave Analysis
The single currency has remained under pressure after retreating shar... - Jan 26 10:38 GMT
USD/CAD Elliott Wave Analysis
Although the greenback staged a stronger-than-expected rebound to 1.3... - Jan 26 10:32 GMT
EUR/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis
The single currency has remained confined within near term establishe... - Jan 25 09:50 GMT
More Elliott Wave Weekly Analysis >>

Trade Ideas Search

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Markets Volatility

Pivot Points

Currency Heat Map (Daily)

USD EUR JPY GBP CHF
USD      
EUR      
JPY      
GBP      
CHF      

Last Updated: Jan 26 11:35 GMT

Action Bias

  Hourly 6 Hours Daily Weekly
EURUSD↓ DN- NE↑ UP- NE
USDJPY↑ UP- NE- NE- NE
GBPUSD- NE↑ UP↑ UP- NE
USDCHF- NE- NE↓ DN- NE
USDCAD↑ UP↓ DN↓ DN↓ DN
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Forex Brokers

Fundamental Analysis Reports

EUR/USD – Euro Dips Despite Strong German Consumer Confidence, US Jobless Claims Ahead
Jan 26 11:15 GMT, by MarketPulse
EUR/USD has posted losses in the Thursday session. Currently, the pair is trading just above the 1.07 level. On the release front, German GfK Consumer Climate improved to 10.2 points, above the forec...
Mexican Peso Fights Back And British Pound Continues To Rally
Jan 26 11:14 GMT, by ForexTime
Equity markets throughout Asia and Europe have once again followed the positive momentum from the United States, where the Dow Jones Index finally broke the magic 20,000 number with the general conse...
European Market Update: UK GDP Beat Expectations But Matches A 4 -Year Low
Jan 26 11:06 GMT, by Trade The News
Dealers noting that the USD has yet to take advantage of the renewed reflation trade over the past few sessions. Analyst believe the current divergence of USD from US bond yields should not stay for ...
Swiss Exports Hit All-Time High, Japan's Yields On The Rise
Jan 26 10:35 GMT, by Swissquote Bank SA
The Federal Customs Administration has released its preliminary annual report on Swiss exports. The document shows that in 2016, Swiss exports expanded 3.8% in nominal terms (-0.8% in real terms) to ...
GDP Beats Forecasts But Highlights Disturbing Truths About UK Economy
Jan 26 10:30 GMT, by Forex.com
UK GDP was stronger than expected in the final three months of 2016, rising by a quarterly 0.6%, vs. the 0.5% expected. The annual rate of growth was confirmed at 2.2%, which is likely to make the UK...
German Ifo Business Climate Index Posts Surprise Fall In January
Jan 26 09:18 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
German business sentiment fell unexpectedly this month as companies downgraded their outlooks, a private survey revealed on Thursday. The Munich-based Ifo Institute reported its Business Climate Inde...
All Daily Fundamental Reports >>

Technical Analysis Reports

EUR/USD Remains Near 1.0750 Level
Jan 26 10:50 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
On Thursday morning the common European currency remained below the weekly R1 at 1.0752 against the US Dollar. During the morning hours the rate once more attempted to break through the resistance le...
GBP/USD Sets Eye On 1.27
Jan 26 10:49 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The Sterling surprised with its performance on Wednesday, having successfully climbed over the 1.26 major level, thus, taking another significant step closer to the main target. Another positive deve...
USD/JPY Attempts To Break The Down-Trend
Jan 26 10:45 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The USD/JPY currency pair experienced another leg down on Wednesday, thus, reconfirming the bearish trend-line. However, the Buck managed to retain its position above the 113.00 mark, indicating a po...
Gold Fluctuates Near Support Level
Jan 26 10:40 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The yellow metal traded near the weekly S1, which is located at 1,197.37. As forecasted, the bullion fell to the level during Wednesday's trading session. However, it also managed to pass it and touc...
Forex Technical Analysis
Jan 26 09:22 GMT, by DeltaStock Inc.
EUR/USD The fourth failure below 1.0780 confirms the negative outlook, for a slide towards 1.0625 area. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0688.
GBPUSD Impulsively Continuing Higher
Jan 26 09:13 GMT, by Elliott Wave Financial Service
Cable bounced sharply in the last few days, which has been expected as we saw pair in final stages of a corrective decline in wave B earlier this month. A reversal to 1.2640 is very strong as we can ...
All Daily Technical Reports >>

Analysis Report Search

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Long Term Forecasts

DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by MarketPulse
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by MarketPulse
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by MarketPulse
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by MarketPulse
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by MarketPulse
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
All Long Term Forecasts >>
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.