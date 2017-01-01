|
Dollar Rises to 117 Yen
Dec 30 13:44 GMT, by
USD/JPY has recorded gains on Friday, erasing the losses which marked the Thursday session. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at the 117 line. There are no Japanese releases on the schedule. In the US, t...
Canadian Dollar Pauses After Rally
Dec 30 13:43 GMT, by
The Canadian dollar has ticked higher in the Friday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3470. It continues to be quiet on the release front, with no Canadian events this week. In the US, the ...
2016 Will be a Year to Remember
Dec 30 13:04 GMT, by
2016 has been quite phenomenal for the financial markets as repeatedly unforeseen events sparked frightening levels of volatility across the board. The year started on a shaky footing in January with...
Euro Spikes After Asian 'Flash Crash'
Dec 30 11:37 GMT, by
EUR/USD has edged higher on Friday, as the pair trades at 1.0580 in the European session. On the release front, there are just two events on the schedule. Spanish Flash CPI posted a strong gain of 1....
USD/JPY Trades Within Channel's Borders
Dec 30 11:36 GMT, by
The US job market finished the year on solid footing as an important indicator of layoffs continued to be near historically low levels, showing a resilient labor market. According to the a Labor Depa...
GBP/USD Remains on the Back Foot
Dec 30 11:35 GMT, by
The US job market finished the year on solid footing as an important indicator of layoffs continued to be near historically low levels, showing a resilient labor market. According to the a Labor Depa...
Technical Analysis Reports
GBP/USD Remains on the Back Foot
Dec 30 11:41 GMT, by
Although the British Pound successfully posted some gains against the American Dollar on Thursday, risks remain skewed to the downside. The closest support, namely the monthly S1, is unlikely to keep...
USD/JPY Trades Within Channel's Borders
Dec 30 11:40 GMT, by
Yesterday's decline in the USD/JPY pair's exchange rate was the last touch required in order to establish a descending channel pattern. Today a bearish outcome is highly unlikely, as the immediate su...
Elliott Wave Analysis: EURUSD Trading Within A Higher Degree Bearish Impulse
Dec 30 09:36 GMT, by
EURUSD is in a strong bear trend for the last three weeks which is looking impulsive on the 4h chart, so we believe that big consolidation since 2015 was a triangle in wave IV, now completed at 1.130...
NZD/CHF 1H Chart: Rising Wedge
Dec 30 09:32 GMT, by
Despite the sudden dip induced by a technical crash, NZD/CHF acted according to the rising wedge it traded inside of before the event by sinking below the bottom boundary. The pair is currently attem...
GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Channel Down
Dec 30 09:31 GMT, by
GBP/CAD entered a flattish motion south over the last couple of weeks, sketching a descending channel on the way. The pattern shows no signs of weakness, meaning that we will look for the rate to mai...
Gold Surges above 1,160
Dec 30 09:29 GMT, by
Daily chart: The bullion traded above the third weekly resistance level, which is located at 1,158.04, on Friday morning. Previously, during Thursday's trading session the yellow metal surged from 1,...
Long Term Forecasts
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
