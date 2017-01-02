|
|Feb 01 19:49 GMT
Fundamental Analysis Reports
Fed Ahead: Dollar, Gold, and Stocks Await
Feb 01 17:33 GMT, by
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) issues its interest rate decision and statement today at 2:00 PM US Eastern Time (19:00 GMT), the first such decision of 2017. Interest rates are not expec...
US Crude Pushes Above $53, Fed Announcement Looms
Feb 01 17:31 GMT, by
US crude has posted gains in the Wednesday session. In North American trade, US crude futures are trading at $53.44. Brent crude futures are trading at $55.90, as the Brent premium stands at $2.46. O...
U.S. Manufacturing Activity Expands for the Fifth Consecutive Month in January
Feb 01 17:06 GMT, by
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index rose 1.5 points to 56 in January. This marks the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector with the pace of e...
Pound Climbs on Solid UK Manufacturing PMI
Feb 01 17:03 GMT, by
GBP/USD has posted slight gains on Wednesday, continuing the upward movement which marked the Tuesday session. In North American trade, the pair is trading just above the 1.2630. On the release front...
FOMC Decision Eyed as Trump Talks Down the Dollar
Feb 01 13:04 GMT, by
US equity markets are poised to open a little higher on Wednesday as we await a selection of economic data and the first FOMC monetary policy decision since Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump and ...
US Dollar Higher Ahead of Fed Announcement
Feb 01 13:02 GMT, by
USD/JPY has posted gains in the Wednesday session, pushing above the 113 level. Currently, the pair is trading at 113.30. On the release front, Japanese Final Manufacturing PMI edged up to 52.7, with...
Technical Analysis Reports
EUR/USD Hits Long Term Resistance
Feb 01 10:53 GMT, by
During the early hours of Wednesday's trading session the common European currency was still in a retreat against the US Dollar. The retreat began on Tuesday, as the currency exchange rate hit the up...
GBP/USD Takes Another Shot At 1.26
Feb 01 10:51 GMT, by
The GBP/USD pair managed to erase most of Monday's losses yesterday, but with the 1.26 mark once again providing sufficient resistance, preventing the Cable from edging further up. Today the Pound co...
USD/JPY Climbs Over 113.00 Ahead Of ADP Data
Feb 01 10:49 GMT, by
The Greenback experienced another leg down yesterday, having once again lost nearly 100 pips against the Japanese Yen. However, the exchange rate closed above the 112.60 psychological support level, ...
Gold Retreats On Wednesday
Feb 01 10:48 GMT, by
After reaching the 1,215 mark during Tuesday's trading session, the yellow metal began a retreat, which continued to last into Wednesday's trading. From a technical perspective, the yellow metal has ...
AUDUSD – Fresh Gains Pressure Upper Range Boundary For Final Break Higher
Feb 01 10:35 GMT, by
The Aussie regained traction and tested 0.7600 barrier on yesterday's bullish acceleration. Repeated downside rejections above key 200SMA support and subsequent bounce sidelined immediate downside ri...
USDJPY – First Probe Below 112.50 Base Failed, Bearish Tech Maintain Downside Pressure
Feb 01 10:30 GMT, by
Probe below strong supports at 112.50 base on yesterday’s acceleration lower was so far seen as false break. Quick recovery that closed above 112.50 trigger and subsequent extension to 113.60 sidelin...
Analysis Report Search
