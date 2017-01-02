Fundamental Analysis Reports

Weekly Economic and Financial Commentary

Wells Fargo Securities

FOMC members see a strengthening U.S. economy that warrants a gradual return to normal monetary policy. The trick now is timing interest rate moves without derailing said strength. After checking the...

The Weekly Bottom Line

TD Bank Financial Group

Political events and communiqués from the new administration, whether formal or informal, continued to dominate the headlines this week - taking some of the attention away from the upbeat economic da...

NFP Recap: Low Wage Growth Offsets Stellar Jobs Beat

Forex.com

The most closely-watched aspect of the US jobs report came out much better than expected on Friday, showing that the US economy added a stellar 227,000 jobs in January, significantly more than the 17...

Week Ahead US Wages Dampen Strong NFP Impact

MarketPulse

The U.S. dollar had another difficult week as it depreciated against most major pairs. Central banks remained on the sidelines as the Bank of Japan (BOJ), U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England (Bo...

Lots of Jobs in January, But Little Pay

TD Bank Financial Group

This report looks like a blockbuster one on many fronts. Last year's job gains were revised up, with the economy adding the most jobs in four months during January. Moreover, the breadth of hiring st...