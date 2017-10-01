|
Pound Eyes "Flash Crash" Levels, But Will It Stay?
Jan 16 13:34 GMT, by
This is a busy holiday shortened week for capital markets. Today, U.S banks will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day. On Tuesday, U.K's PM May is expected to call on the country's po...
Canadian Dollar Subdued as US Markets Closed
Jan 16 13:32 GMT, by
The Canadian dollar has posted slight gains in the Monday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3140. On the release front, US markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day. There are no US or ...
Sterling Slides on Theresa Effect
Jan 16 13:31 GMT, by
The heightened hard Brexit fears have triggered a steep Sterling selloff during the early trading hours of Monday with the GBPUSD tumbling to a fresh three-month low at $1.1983. Although the cause be...
GBP Plummets Againt USD Amid Hard Brexit Speculation
Jan 16 11:11 GMT, by
The pound kicked off the market session down two figures and trading against the greenback below 1.20 for the first time in 32 years. The pair has since bounced back above this level. On Tuesday, The...
EUR/USD – Euro Hugs 1.06 As US Markets Closed For Holiday
Jan 16 11:08 GMT, by
EUR/USD has dipped slightly in the Monday session. Currently, the pair is trading at the 1.06 line. On the release front, it’s a very quiet start to the week. The only event on the calendar was Euroz...
European Market Update: UK Downplays Hard Brexit Concerns
Jan 16 11:01 GMT, by
The GBP was broadly softer towards 3-month lows during the Asian and early European sessions as UK press reports hinted that PM May's Tuesday speech likely to lay the groundwork for a "clean and hard...
Technical Analysis Reports
Daily Technical Analysis
Jan 16 11:17 GMT, by
The EURUSD had a bullish momentum last week topped at 1.0684 but traded a little bit lower earlier today hit 1.0602. The bias is neutral in nearest term. As you can see on my H1 chart below, price is...
EUR/USD Bullish POC Zone Above 1.0560
Jan 16 11:13 GMT, by
The EUR/USD has turned bearish around 1.0660 where it was sold heavily as expected. The pair is currently ranging but as long as interim key support at 1.0500 is intact it might spike again. This tim...
GBPUSD Trading In Final Stages Of A Reversal, 1.2000 Could Be The Next Reversal Zone
Jan 16 11:03 GMT, by
Another turn down from 1.2430 the past week suggests that corrective decline from 1.2770 December high can be unfolding as a double zig-zag correction. That is a complex pattern, made out of two zig-...
EUR/USD Retreats To 1.06 Mark
Jan 16 10:53 GMT, by
As forecasted before, the common European currency has begun a retreat against the US Dollar, as on Monday morning the currency exchange rate was near the 1.06 level. That is due to the fact that the...
GBP/USD Attempts To Recover From Weekend's Drop
Jan 16 10:52 GMT, by
Although the British currency managed to edge higher against the US Dollar on Friday, it still failed to maintain trade above the 1.22 level. Nevertheless, the 1.2150 threshold was preserved, but the...
USD/JPY Keeps Struggling To Edge Higher
Jan 16 10:49 GMT, by
On Friday the US Dollar continued to weaken against the Japanese Yen, following its two-week bearish trend, however, losses were insignificant. The given pair now has sufficient room for a leg up, wi...
