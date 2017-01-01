Fundamental Analysis Reports

Dollar Rises to 117 Yen

MarketPulse

USD/JPY has recorded gains on Friday, erasing the losses which marked the Thursday session. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at the 117 line. There are no Japanese releases on the schedule. In the US, t...

Canadian Dollar Pauses After Rally

MarketPulse

The Canadian dollar has ticked higher in the Friday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3470. It continues to be quiet on the release front, with no Canadian events this week. In the US, the ...

2016 Will be a Year to Remember

ForexTime

2016 has been quite phenomenal for the financial markets as repeatedly unforeseen events sparked frightening levels of volatility across the board. The year started on a shaky footing in January with...

Euro Spikes After Asian 'Flash Crash'

MarketPulse

EUR/USD has edged higher on Friday, as the pair trades at 1.0580 in the European session. On the release front, there are just two events on the schedule. Spanish Flash CPI posted a strong gain of 1....

USD/JPY Trades Within Channel's Borders

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US job market finished the year on solid footing as an important indicator of layoffs continued to be near historically low levels, showing a resilient labor market. According to the a Labor Depa...