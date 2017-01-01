|
|
|
|Jan 30 00:03 GMT
|
Sponsors
Forex Expos
|
|
Fundamental Analysis Reports
Weekly Economic and Financial Commentary
Jan 28 03:39 GMT, by
Real GDP growth in the United States slowed to end the year, registering a 1.9 percent annualized growth rate in Q4. International trade weighed heavily on economic growth in Q4, largely as a result ...
The Weekly Bottom Line
Jan 28 03:18 GMT, by
Economic data did little to set the tone for markets this week. Instead, market participants globally paid close attention the new President's executive orders and Twitter messages in an attempt to d...
Dollar Stumbles After Soft GDP and Trump Negotiation Skills
Jan 28 03:04 GMT, by
The dollar is weaker after the Trump administration remained more focused on anti-trade policies than the fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending that lifted inflation expectations in the U.S. Th...
Weekly Focus: Central Bank Meetings and January US Jobs Report Set to Attract Attention
Jan 27 14:58 GMT, by
Markets are struggling to grasp the policy uncertainties given the binary possible outcomes. However, the global economy is heading higher and the reflation theme remains intact. US yields shou...
Headline Disappointment Masks Solid Details for Q4 GDP
Jan 27 14:55 GMT, by
While the fourth quarter growth headline came in short of expectations, much of the weakness stemmed from a larger-than-expected rebound in imports. The details on domestic demand were much stronger....
U.S. GDP Up 1.9% in Q4All Daily Fundamental Reports >>
Jan 27 14:53 GMT, by
Net trade subtracted an outsized 1.7 percentage points from Q4 GDP growth, although in part reflecting a reversal of a transitory jump in Q3 food exports. Overall exports declined by 4.3% in Q4 after...
|
Technical Analysis Reports
EUR/USD: Big Picture Still the Same
Jan 28 03:06 GMT, by
Believe it or not, January is about to come to an end. Back in December, the ECB extended the duration of its QE stimulus package while the Fed raised interest rates. The divergence between monetary ...
EUR/USD Reaches 1.0666 Mark
Jan 27 10:48 GMT, by
As it was forecasted, the common European currency dropped to the weekly PP, which is located at 1.0666, against the US Dollar. In addition, during the move the pair touched the 1.0658 mark. The curr...
GBP/USD To Slide Down Again
Jan 27 10:47 GMT, by
In spite of a strong UK GDP reading, the GBP/USD currency pair was unable to pierce the immediate resistance cluster, resulting in a small bearish correction, with a slip below 1.26 again. The same c...
USD/JPY Attempts To Reclaim 115.00
Jan 27 10:45 GMT, by
A strong rally on Thursday caused the USD/JPY pair to breach the four-week down-trend, with even the second resistance area failing to limit the gains. The Buck is poised for another bullish developm...
Gold Pause Above 1,180
Jan 27 10:43 GMT, by
The yellow metal continues its way lower, as it entered its fourth consecutive session of decline on Friday. However, the bullion has stopped in the middle of a strong support cluster, which is made ...
S&P500 Nicely Turning Up Out Of A Triangle CorrectionAll Daily Technical Reports >>
Jan 27 09:57 GMT, by
S&P500 broke to a new all-time highs which has been expected to happen this week based on substructures of an Elliott Wave triangle. We have seen a nice push above 2272 wave D) swing high that co...
|
Analysis Report Search
Long Term Forecasts
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determ...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on t...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of str...
British Pound Year Ahead - Brexit To Dominate 2016All Long Term Forecasts >>
Dec 22 12:49 GMT, by
This has been something of a turnaround year for the UK in which unemployment has fallen back to pr...
|
|ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.