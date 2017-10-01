ActionForex.com
Jan 16 15:46 GMT

Action Insight

US Session: Orders and Options Watch
Jan 16 14:12 GMT, by ActionForex.com
GBP: Cable remained confined in narrow range , bids are still noted at 1.0200, 1.0975-80 and 1.0950, buy orders are reported at 1.0930 and 1.0900, buying interest is tipped at 1.0880 and 1.0850. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2100, 1.2130 and 1.2150, sell orders are expected at 1.2175-80, 1.2200 and 1.2225-30, selling interest should emerge a...
Technical Outlook

GBP/USD Daily Outlook
GBP/USD's fall from 1.2774 resumed again by taking out 1.2036 and reaches as low as 1.1986 so far. Intraday bias is bac... - Jan 16 08:37 GMT
EUR/USD Daily Outlook
With 1.0453 minor support intact, further rise is expected in EUR/USD for 1.0872 resistance and above. But after all, r... - Jan 16 08:31 GMT
USD/CHF Daily Outlook
Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as it's staying in range of 1.0019/0342. As long as 1.0019 support holds, furt... - Jan 16 08:29 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook
Intraday bias in USD/JPY remain son the downside for the moment. Correction from 118.65 short term top is expected to e... - Jan 16 08:27 GMT

Special Reports

FX 2017: JPY – Yield Curve Control To Keep Yen Weak
Jan 16 02:44 GMT
Recent correction does not change our relatively positive outlook over USDJPY t...
China Watch: Soaring Oil Prices Weighed On Trade Surplus Whilst Lifted PPI
Jan 13 07:15 GMT
China's trade surplus narrowed to US$40.8B in December from USD44.6B a month ag...
FX 2017: GBP – Brexit Uncertainty Haunting…
Jan 12 07:47 GMT
British pound was the most volatile G10 currency last year with the trade weigh...
Markets Snapshot

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Sell at 1.0195
Although the greenback fell briefly to 1.0043 on Friday, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.0057 an... - Jan 16 13:50 GMT
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Stand aside
Cable met resistance at 1.2233 and opened sharply lower today, suggesting the fall from 1.2775 top is still in progress and may e... - Jan 16 13:48 GMT
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0520
As the single currency retreated after rising to 1.0685, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback tow... - Jan 16 13:45 GMT
Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Stand aside
The greenback did meet renewed selling interest at 115.45 on Friday (we recommended in our previous update to sell at 115.30 and ... - Jan 16 13:38 GMT
Canadlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly Analysis

EUR/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Although the single currency retreated to 1.0454 last week, euro found dec... - Jan 16 09:28 GMT
USD/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
Despite last week's initial rebound to 117.53, dollar met renewed selling ... - Jan 16 09:02 GMT
EUR/GBP Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis
The single currency found renewed buying interest at 0.8450 and has staged... - Jan 12 09:44 GMT
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas

Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Stand aside
Although euro opened higher on sterling's broad-based weakness, lack of follow through buying and current retreat from 0.8857 sug... - Jan 16 14:35 GMT
Trade Idea: USD/CAD - Sell at 1.3330
As the greenback recovered after last week's brief fall to 1.3030, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and co... - Jan 16 14:28 GMT
Trade Idea: EUR/JPY - Sell at 121.65
The single currency met resistance at 122.42 on Friday and opened lower today, suggesting the erratic decline from 124.10 top is ... - Jan 16 10:06 GMT
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Buy at 0.7420
As aussie’s has retreated after rising to 0.7519 last week, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and whilst in... - Jan 16 09:54 GMT
Elliott Wave Weekly Analysis

EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis
The single currency found good support at 1.0454 last week and staged... - Jan 16 10:31 GMT
USD/JPY Elliott Wave Analysis
The greenback met renewed selling interest at 117.53 and slipped agai... - Jan 16 10:19 GMT
EUR/GBP Elliott Wave Analysis
The single currency did stage the anticipated rebound, our long posit... - Jan 12 11:22 GMT
Markets Volatility

Pivot Points

Currency Heat Map (Daily)

USD EUR JPY GBP CHF
USD      
EUR      
JPY      
GBP      
CHF      

Last Updated: Jan 16 15:40 GMT

Action Bias

  Hourly 6 Hours Daily Weekly
EURUSD- NE- NE- NE- NE
USDJPY- NE↓ DN↓ DN↑ UP
GBPUSD- NE↓ DN↓ DN- NE
USDCHF- NE- NE↓ DN- NE
USDCAD- NE- NE↓ DN- NE
Forex Brokers

Fundamental Analysis Reports

Pound Eyes "Flash Crash" Levels, But Will It Stay?
Jan 16 13:34 GMT, by MarketPulse
This is a busy holiday shortened week for capital markets. Today, U.S banks will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day. On Tuesday, U.K's PM May is expected to call on the country's po...
Canadian Dollar Subdued as US Markets Closed
Jan 16 13:32 GMT, by MarketPulse
The Canadian dollar has posted slight gains in the Monday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3140. On the release front, US markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day. There are no US or ...
Sterling Slides on Theresa Effect
Jan 16 13:31 GMT, by ForexTime
The heightened hard Brexit fears have triggered a steep Sterling selloff during the early trading hours of Monday with the GBPUSD tumbling to a fresh three-month low at $1.1983. Although the cause be...
GBP Plummets Againt USD Amid Hard Brexit Speculation
Jan 16 11:11 GMT, by Swissquote Bank SA
The pound kicked off the market session down two figures and trading against the greenback below 1.20 for the first time in 32 years. The pair has since bounced back above this level. On Tuesday, The...
EUR/USD – Euro Hugs 1.06 As US Markets Closed For Holiday
Jan 16 11:08 GMT, by MarketPulse
EUR/USD has dipped slightly in the Monday session. Currently, the pair is trading at the 1.06 line. On the release front, it’s a very quiet start to the week. The only event on the calendar was Euroz...
European Market Update: UK Downplays Hard Brexit Concerns
Jan 16 11:01 GMT, by Trade The News
The GBP was broadly softer towards 3-month lows during the Asian and early European sessions as UK press reports hinted that PM May's Tuesday speech likely to lay the groundwork for a "clean and hard...
Technical Analysis Reports

Daily Technical Analysis
Jan 16 11:17 GMT, by FX Instructor
The EURUSD had a bullish momentum last week topped at 1.0684 but traded a little bit lower earlier today hit 1.0602. The bias is neutral in nearest term. As you can see on my H1 chart below, price is...
EUR/USD Bullish POC Zone Above 1.0560
Jan 16 11:13 GMT, by Admiral Markets
The EUR/USD has turned bearish around 1.0660 where it was sold heavily as expected. The pair is currently ranging but as long as interim key support at 1.0500 is intact it might spike again. This tim...
GBPUSD Trading In Final Stages Of A Reversal, 1.2000 Could Be The Next Reversal Zone
Jan 16 11:03 GMT, by Elliott Wave Financial Service
Another turn down from 1.2430 the past week suggests that corrective decline from 1.2770 December high can be unfolding as a double zig-zag correction. That is a complex pattern, made out of two zig-...
EUR/USD Retreats To 1.06 Mark
Jan 16 10:53 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
As forecasted before, the common European currency has begun a retreat against the US Dollar, as on Monday morning the currency exchange rate was near the 1.06 level. That is due to the fact that the...
GBP/USD Attempts To Recover From Weekend's Drop
Jan 16 10:52 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Although the British currency managed to edge higher against the US Dollar on Friday, it still failed to maintain trade above the 1.22 level. Nevertheless, the 1.2150 threshold was preserved, but the...
USD/JPY Keeps Struggling To Edge Higher
Jan 16 10:49 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
On Friday the US Dollar continued to weaken against the Japanese Yen, following its two-week bearish trend, however, losses were insignificant. The given pair now has sufficient room for a leg up, wi...
